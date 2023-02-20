Reverse mortgages are on the rise, but are they the right choice?

The lenders have online calculators for interested homeowners to figure out how much interest they would pay, said Jason Friesen, managing partner and mortgage agent with Outline Financial.

For example, a 75-year-old who has a home worth $1.5 million can access $645,000 in funds but must pay $253,000 in interest over a five-year period.

“That’s almost $900,000 you’re borrowing between interest and equity, it adds up pretty quickly,” Friesen said. “It definitely eats into a lot of your equity.”

The equity and interest must be paid back at the sale or after a death, so this can impact the inheritance children or other family members can receive.

Getting a line of credit is a better option that isn’t as costly, said Ron Butler, mortgage broker of Butler Mortgages.

“You can easily get a line of credit and make the minimum payment on it every month,” he said. “There isn’t that compounded monthly interest. It’s more flexible and has no fees.” Plus, there’s zero penalty if you want to break it, he added.

Selling the home and downsizing is also a better alternative, said Friesen. If a homeowner is sitting on a property worth $2 million they can either downsize and buy a condo or rent, and don’t have to deal with the headache of property upkeep. A condo or apartment also offers the prospect of elevator access to help older people facing mobility problems.

“When looking at your quality of life, don’t you want a smaller place with amenities and not have to worry about home repairs?” Friesen said. While people can be emotionally attached to their home, sometimes it’s not practical to stay in a big residence, he added.

There are a few reasons why reverse mortgages are becoming more popular, the first being the aging population. People are living longer and therefore haven’t saved enough for retirement, HomeEquity Bank’s Gauci said.

Home values have also drastically risen in the last five years. In Toronto, the average home price jumped by almost 25 per cent, and people have gained substantial equity despite the drop over the last year, Gauci added.

The cost of living has increased considerably, she said, placing a cash flow crunch on people with a fixed income who are just living off their monthly pension payments.

There is also a growing movement to age in place, said Ajay Singh, president of Presto Mortgages.

“People heard horror stories of what was happening in retirement and nursing homes during the pandemic and it’s pushed more people to want to stay in their home as long as they can,” he said.

While Chiasson loves what the reverse mortgage has afforded him, he emphasized homeowners need to be diligent about ensuring there’s still some equity left in the house when deciding to sell.

“You have to ask yourself, what equity do you want when you decide to sell your house? And you have to stick to that number,” he said.

Chiasson would not disclose how much equity and interest his lender has provided over the last three years, but getting a reverse mortgage “freed him up in all kinds of ways.” He and his wife budget each month with the assistance of their reverse-mortgage payments and hope to stay in the home for “a very long time.”

Clarrie Feinstein is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star. Reach Clarrie via email: clarriefeinstein@torstar.ca