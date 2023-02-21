First Look - 2024 Kia Seltos

The refreshed 2024 Kia Seltos made its Canadian debut at the Canadian International Auto Show with an updated interior and exterior design, a more powerful turbocharged engine, and new X-Line trim.

A new arrival in 2020, the Seltos, which slots between the Soul and Sportage in Kia’s crossover lineup, quickly became Kia’s bestseller in Canada with a combined 30,601 units sold in 2021 and 2022. Available in front and all-wheel drive across six trims, the Seltos combines sizable cargo capacity with a broad array of tech and safety features and sharp styling at a competitive price.

Not wanting to mess too much with a successful formula, the changes Kia is rolling into the Seltos for 2024 may appear light on the surface but are more significant upon closer inspection and when viewed in their totality.

One of the biggest changes is a 20-horsepower bump the 1.6-litre turbo-GDI engine receives versus that of the outgoing model. Output is now rated at 195 horsepower and 195 lb-ft., with the latter remaining unchanged. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that replaces the outgoing seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The 1.6 is standard on upper-level SX and X-Line trims, with the latter being the new top grade for 2024. X-Line carries model-specific design cues including gunmetal coloured radiator / grille, front and rear skid plating, glossy black side molding and 18-inch black wheels. Black roof rails are also standard.

Design changes for the Seltos range include new headlights and rear combination taillights, along with Kia’s ‘star map’ look that is shared with its Sportage and Telluride siblings. Redesigned front and rear bumpers are also on tap, as are new vertical fog lights and trunk lid garnish. Two new exterior colours are also being added to the palette: Valais Green and Pluton Blue.

Inside, the Seltos sports two new digital displays: a 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster and an available 10.25-inch multimedia touchscreen. Other design changes include a new centre console, redesigned air vents and an optional Sofino Gentle Brown Leather interior.

As for new features, the ’24 Seltos receives a power tailgate, digital key, and a two-position driver memory seat. These features add to an impressive roster of existing features which include Bose premium audio, head up display, and wireless charging.

On the safety front, the 2024 Seltos will come standard with a wide array of features including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind Spot Avoidance Assist, and more.