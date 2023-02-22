From Rihanna’s Super Bowl look to Doja Cat covered in crimson crystals, red has become the power colour of the moment

Mango pants, $70, shop.mango.com SHOP HERE

Switch it up in the pants department and say yes to a pair of red pants this spring. All eyes will be on you when you wear them with a matching sweater (or the below sports bra) for a head-to-toe red look. But colour blocking it with blue pinstripe shirt or a simple white T-shirt would be equally be stunning.

The red sports bra

Lululemon sports bra, $54, lululemon.com

Although this sports bra is designed for wearing at the gym, we say it could be worn (and is comfortable enough) to your non-gym outings. Style it with a blazer or white shirt overtop or rock it on its own when the mercury rises.

The red sandals

CL by Laundry shoes, $70, theshoecompany.ca

Sandal season is just around the corner, and when it arrives, you’ll be glad you have these block-heeled sandals at the ready. Top off your fiery monochromatic look with these heels, or rock the trend in a subtle way with your favourite white T-shirt and jeans combo.

The red swimsuit

Andie swimsuit, $98, andieswim.com

It may not be swimsuit season just yet, but this red button-up swimsuit can moonlight as a chic bodysuit until then. With its opaque lining, comfortable ribbed texture and supportive inner shelf (removable cups included!) no wonder The Kit’s features director, Rani Sheen, declared it the best one-piece swimsuit ever.

The red puffer vest

Canada Goose vest, $550, canadagoose.com.

Winter is on its way out, but knowing Canadian spring, it’ll be too chilly to forgo the outerwear altogether. Find middle ground and rock a puffer vest over a knit sweater to keep the core warm, while standing out from the rest of the crowd.

The red sunglasses

Yunada sunglasses, $25, walmart.ca

Add a splash of red to your overall look with these retro-inspired cat-eye sunglasses.

The red boots

Baffin boots, $120, baffin.com

If you’re manifesting spring, a pair of boots likely does not top your ” I Need” list — but hear me out. Aptly named Campfire boots, these Baffin hybrid boots feature a sole that can withstand walks outside with the dog, but they’re cushy enough to be your house shoes at the cottage this summer.

The red eye makeup

Chanel Les 4 Rouges Yeux et Joues, $130, chanel.com (available March 1)

Chanel is dedicating its upcoming Spring 2023 makeup collection to the founder’s favourite colour, red. While the collection features a red lipstick (in its iconic packaging), as well as a red-hued mascara and a highlighter balm, it’s the new giant palette that’s caught our eye (pun not intended). This palette can be applied it to your eyes, cheeks and temples to create a beautiful monochromatic look.

The red fashion splurge bag

Comme des Garçons Girl bag, $284 (originally $630), ssense.com

As our spring 2023 bag trend report showed, fashion should be fun. Give your practical totes and crossbody bags a much-needed break, and add a pop of colour and whimsy to your look with this flower-shaped red top handle. But hurry, the bag is currently 55 per cent off at Ssense, so definitely take advantage of the price drop while you can.

Renée Tse is the shopping editor of The Kit, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and fashion. Reach her via email: rtse@thekit.ca