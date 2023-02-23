Review - 2023 Kia Telluride X-Line

There's nothing like the holiday roadtrip to put a big family hauler to the test. Loading up with luggage, people, and dogs, then heading out for more than a thousand kilometres of winter-dreary roadway in conditions ranging from snow-covered to rain to ice-covered. This year's saw me behind the wheel of Kia's largest model, the refreshed for 2023 Telluride three-row SUV.

Kia didn't make many changes to the Telluride with the 2023 refresh, but the copy I'm testing had nearly all of them. To start, it was the new X-Line trim which brings 10 mm of extra ground clearance and raised roof rails. While those changes make it a tiny bit more capable off road and better able to take cargo boxes, skis, and kayaks along with you, neither one of them is likely to make the vehicle more highway friendly.

It also has Kia's new dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens. The two big displays - one for the digital dash and one for infotainment - share a bezel-free panel. It's clean and bright, and even without a cover was easy to see in all of the horrendous lighting conditions that winter has to offer. Only the EX-spec Telluride gets an analogue dash this year, all of the rest get this big new double display.

Kia has changed up the styling, too, giving it new headlights and taillamps. If you can tell the difference without looking at the two back to back, you probably work for Kia. Still, despite the subtle changes, the Telluride wasn't exactly broken to begin with. It's a rugged and handsome-looking large crossover that manages to avoid blending in with so many similar vehicles on the market.

The rugged exterior carries over into the cabin, especially when equipped with teracotta brown leather like this example. The saddle-leather look with quilted stitching adds to the go-anywhere appearance and gives me more confidence in the vehicle's abilities. Then there are the big and beefy hand-holds on the centre console. You know, so you can pull yourself into this lifted crossover and hold yourself in place when you're crawling over rocks.

Ok, fine, nobody is crawling over rocks in their Telluride, and this isn't even the X-Pro that gets all-terrain tires on more dirt-friendly 18-inch wheels. It doesn't matter because it looks like it can do all of those things, and that makes you feel like it can and you will. With six passengers and a week of camping gear, of course. That look and that feeling is massively popular right now and, frankly, it's fun.

Why? Because as I spend the morning loading up with luggage and finding a way for my Dalmatian to sit in the middle row despite the standard captain's chairs (only SX and EX get eight seats) ahead of a seven-hour drive, it's nice to think I'm going on a fun adventure and not a day-long slog. But once I'm six hours into said drive, I absolutely do not want the road noise, sway, and general discomfort that comes with an actual rock crawler.

So how is this big crossover on the highway? Kia tunes its vehicles for a sportier-feeling ride than most of the competition, with sporty being marketing speak for stiff. The Telluride is no different. The stiffer springs and shocks mean that the Telluride isn't bouncy or wallowy over highway dips and bumps, which is a pleasant surprise in this segment. However, the sharp impacts that this leads to over pot holes and expansion joints might wake up the kids who were quietly sleeping in the back. At least you can use the in-cabin public address system to give them your best pilot impression and let them know it was just a bit of light turbulence.