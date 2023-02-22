Being ‘basic’ — once so uncool — is now trending

Back when I was a full-time fashion editor, a common question strangers would pose to me (once they learned of my job) was, “What’s ‘in’ these days?” or “What trends should I be wearing?” I never had a good answer at the ready — it’s like being asked about your favourite film and suddenly forgetting every movie that has ever existed. Even back then, before the onslaught of this-core and that-core, I felt paralyzed by the sheer amount of trends out there, nervous about picking the wrong one and self-conscious about what this failure would say about me.

Today, if you were to ask me what’s “in” for this season, I would be more likely to tell you that I think we are approaching total esthetic collapse. I know that sounds dramatic, but I’ve been ringing this alarm bell for some time: When literally everything is a trend (the Y2K going out tops, the crochet cardigans, the ironic clogs) then nothing really is. When a bunch of microtrends and fragmented styles (your whimsigoths vs. dark academia girlies) are competing for dominance, no singular look can emerge as a winner long enough for the fashion-consuming masses to take notice.

TikTok trends

The internet and social media are of little help — in fact, they’re actively working to speed up the trend cycle even more. Whatever you do, don’t go on TikTok to find out what’s on trend; you’ll be confronted by a legion of amateur trend forecasters telling you to never wear a blazer again or put your necklaces into long-term storage, only to return in six months to contradict themselves.

So what is a fashion enthusiast to do? The answer might just be opting out of the game entirely and reclaiming the idea of being basic.

What is being basic?

If you’ve been around long enough to have watched “Gossip Girl” when it originally aired, you’ll know that the term “basic” was once used as an insult. It was reserved for people (usually women) who loved things like Starbucks and Maroon 5 without irony, who were not interested in scoring points for being contrarian. They ran in opposition to the hipster, the reigning social archetype of the mid-aughts.

I have always tried very hard to not be seen as basic. On a recent work trip, I “forgot” to pack my company’s matching sweatsuit set for the team photo opp. I take pleasure and pride in cultivating my niche tastes. But that means that I spend ungodly amounts of money and time chasing esthetic clout. I know that I’m trying too hard to curate a hyper-specific, innate visual identity every single day, even when just reaching for my sole pair of leggings is so, so tempting.

Today, though, basic doesn’t have to mean owning a Live, Laugh, Love mug or an Aritzia blanket scarf. A co-worker of mine lives in linen separates from Djerf Avenue while my mother’s into black turtlenecks and pencil skirts. I would (kindly) describe both women’s style as basic, though the visual output of their basicness is completely distinct. It’s a word that can signal both a vaguely minimalist esthetic — think Everlane, a brand built around simplified pieces that subtly acknowledge trends without necessarily following them — but also a state of mind: unbothered, straightforward.

The #deinfluencing trend