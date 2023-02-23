Glossier is finally available at Sephora Canada

Glossier Lash Slick

Glossier Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening Mascara, $23, sephora.ca

This isn’t your false lash effect, go big or go home kind of mascara. True to Glossier’s “can’t believe it’s makeup” ethos, the weightless, flexible formula coats each lash in tiny fibres from root to tip to add length and definition sans clumps or stiffness. “It gives you the most beautiful, natural-looking lashes in the world,” says creative director Elena Viltovskaia. Also good to know: It’s smudge-resistant yet comes off like a dream.

Glossier Futuredew

Glossier Futuredew Facial Oil-Serum Hybrid, $34, sephora.ca

This oil-serum hybrid vows to serve up an instant glow. The formula is nice and nourishing but not at all greasy and is meant to be used as the last step in your skin care routine: after sunscreen, but before makeup. “The dewiness is unreal,” says beauty & lifestyle director Katherine Lalancette. “It makes you look like you just got a facial. I especially love it as a primer: any makeup you apply over it appears more radiant and skin-like. The difference is astounding.”

Glossier Balm Dotcom

Glossier Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve in Rose, $18, sephora.ca

“I love Glossier’s Balm Dotcom because it keeps my lips moisturized for hours,” says Kit intern Claire Forth. The brand’s top-rated balm banks on natural emollients and antioxidants to deeply nourish and banish dryness. It’s available in Original, a clear and fragrance-free version, as well as an assortment of tinted and flavoured options. “I especially love the barely-there pink tint of Rose for busy days when I’m too lazy to put on much makeup — which is most days.”

Glossier You Eau de Parfum

Glossier You Eau de Parfum, $83 (50 ml), sephora.ca

The warm, soft mélange of pink pepper, powdery iris and musky ambrox melts into skin, smelling a little different on everyone. “I get compliments every time I wear it,” says Courtney Palmer, marketing specialist & project manager. “It’s intoxicating and intimate, a bit spicy, a bit woodsy and floral but still subtle. It’s the only perfume I’ve ever repurchased.”

Glossier Generation G lipstick

Glossier Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick in Fuzz, $23, sephora.ca

“Lately, Instagram keeps feeding me ads for Glossier’s Generation G lipstick in the shade Fuzz,” says production director Eden Boileau. It’s one of three new shades of the beloved lip enhancer launched in September. “Inspired by the trick of blotting your lipstick for a touch of colour, it looks like the definition of ‘your lips but better.’ Why? Because it’s a rosy/tawny/lip-y colour, but it’s also sheer and matte, so no opaque or shiny clues that you’re wearing lipstick. Thanks, Instagram, now I’m obsessed.”

