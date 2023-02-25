I went cruising on an eco-safari along the Great Bear Rainforest, British Columbia’s wildest archipelago

Isolated valleys sprout 1,000-year-old western red cedar, 100-foot Sitka spruce, hemlock, alder and a landscape smothered by ferns, mosses and sedges, sustained by up to 22 feet of rain per year. There are grizzly, black and spirit bears, cougars, wolves and eagles. In the waters are several whale species, porpoises, sea lions, sea otters and a thriving tapestry of marine life that makes for what Jacques Cousteau proclaimed “the best temperate water diving in the world.”

During our transit in Whale Channel, we witnessed at least 50 humpbacks, all breaching and blowing plumes of spout spray that looked like iridescent geysers in the morning sun. We also spotted the distinctive hooked dorsal fins of two timid fin whales, a species thought to number only 100,000 worldwide.

As the days unfolded, we saw pristine inlets and estuaries, places with zero evidence that humans existed, from aboard our Polaris inflatable boats. In Khutze Inlet, we found a fog-shrouded estuary cloaked with moss-draped trees that resembled a surreal movie set. For two hours, we watched a female black bear and her two cubs climb trees in search of berries, while just 200 yards away a mother grizzly and her cub jostled for salmon in the shallows.

In both cases, the bears were aware of our presence, but since the area is now protected from logging and commercial bear hunting, they have grown unafraid of humans and are less skittish than in earlier years.

For decades, well into the ’60s, these types of nature-based experiences were of little interest to most here. Instead, a wide swath of coastal British Columbia was once known as the Mid Coast Timber Supply Area, where industrial logging denuded the landscape.

By the early ’90s, environmentalists were protesting logging practices by chaining themselves to trees. The tactics gained the attention of concerned citizen groups and lawmakers, and the B.C. government began to establish a new resource management system for the area, in an effort to prevent industrial logging and development while allowing traditional First Nations activities.

The plan went through multiple iterations, finally resulting in the Great Bear Rainforest Agreement in 2016; it permanently protects 85 per cent of the forest, which is predominantly old-growth, from industrial logging. On the heels of the agreement, in 2017 the government enacted a complete ban on grizzly hunting in the province.

“A main point that came out of the agreement and ban was the idea of building a conservation-based economy to replace one based on liquidating assets such as forests and wildlife,” explains Maureen Gordon, co-owner of Maple Leaf Adventures, among the first nature-based tourism companies to introduce travellers to the Great Bear Rainforest. “This is a switch from a hunting economy that produces limited revenue to an ecotourism economy that produces at least 12 times as much revenue, while also protecting animal populations,” she says. In essence, observational wildlife tourism has supplanted hunting in this rainforest.

Back at Gribbell Island, our guide Robinson decides it’s time to call it quits as darkness begins to envelop the primeval forest where we’ve waited quietly for six hours in hopes of seeing a spirit bear. Strawberry, the amiable black bear, also decides it’s time to dissolve into the night.

“Ten years ago, I met a film crew that was making a documentary about the mythical Kermode bear,” recounts Robinson. At the time he had never seen one but accompanied the crew to find the elusive creature — and they did. “The crew did their filming, and I began my guiding business. The spirit bear has been very good for me and our community.”

And for our group as well. Although we didn’t score a sighting, the possibility was always there, stoking our suspense. It’s been a dream journey if there ever was one. Thankfully there’s such a place as the Great Bear Rainforest, where myths still exist.

Ted Alan Stedman travelled as a guest of Maple Leaf Adventures, which did not review or approve this article.