Vancouver snowstorm impacts flights at YVR

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver International Airport says incoming snowy weather has resulted in about 15 per cent of flights being cancelled.

It says it worked with airlines to adjust their schedules to delay or cancel flights in and out of the airport, particularly overnight.

The airport says its weather models are predicting 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, most of it coming between 7 p.m. and midnight.

This comes after Environment Canada issued snowfall and winter storm warnings over much of the province as a weather system moves from north to south across the province this weekend.