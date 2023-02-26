B.C. pledges $500 million to keep ferry fares low for travellers as inflation soars

VANCOUVER - British Columbia’s premier has announced $500 million in new funding for BC Ferries to keep fares low for passengers.

David Eby says a recent submission to the BC Ferries commissioner showed global inflation over the past 18 months means travellers could see a fare increase of more than 10 per cent a year between 2024 and 2028.

He says this investment aims to keep annual fare increases below 3 per cent, though the final cost will be determined by the commissioner.

The province says the increase in costs like fuel and inflation are driving up overall fees for the service, and the funding will also go toward lowering greenhouse gas emissions through electrification of vessels.