How well are you protected if you have a car accident? Rising deductibles mean your insurance company could get more than you

Understanding the deductible

For a start, Kotak says, it’s important for people to know there is a statutory deductible that exists at all and what it means.

In order to get money for pain and suffering in the first place, a victim has to prove they have a “permanent impairment of important bodily, mental or psychological function,” Kotak explains, which is subject to the deductible that the insurance company keeps.

A major problem is that jurors on the case, like the general population, may not be aware of the deductible.

“Let’s say a victim has a case and a jury awarded them $44,000, for example because that is what they feel their injuries are worth,” Kotak says. “The person would get zero because the deductible would wipe it out.”

The FRSA also determines the monetary threshold required to eliminate the deductible in damages awarded to car accident victims and this threshold also continues to increase, Kotak says. In 2023 the threshold for nonpecuniary damages increased to $147,889 from $138,343.86 in 2022.

Any awards for pain and suffering under the threshold are subject to the deductible.

Before an accident

Brown says there are ways to protect yourself through insurance before an accident.

People can call up their insurance company and ask how much it would cost to increase third-party coverage, which is a type of coverage that financially protects you if you’re considered responsible for damages or injury to another person or their property.

At the same time, “if you’re ever hurt by someone who doesn’t have adequate insurance, this can also give you added protection,” Brown says.

You can also ask you insurance company how much more it would cost to increase your accident benefits.

“You can pay a slightly increased premium and you will get those additional coverage caps meaning, instead of having $400 per week available for income replacement benefits, you can buy up to $600, or $800 or $1,000 per week,” Brown says.

He added that there’s increases you can also make for medical, rehabilitation and caregiver benefits.

“It’s important to sit down with the insurance company and let them explain specifically what’s available.”

After an accident

If you’ve been hurt in a motor vehicle accident, the first step is to make sure you are aware of filing deadlines, says Brown. Following an accident, you must file a report with your insurance company within seven days and then you have 30 days to apply for accident benefits and two years to sue the driver responsible.

Victims who don’t have their own insurance may be entitled to claim benefits from one of the insurance companies of the vehicles involved in the accident, says Kotak.

Victims who are not working are also eligible for a non-earner benefit payable for a maximum of two years at $185 a week.

Brown advises victims to thoroughly research and reach out to a lawyer who specializes in this area if they’re trying to navigate the system which he says can be complicated.

“It doesn’t cost anything. The lawyers who do this type of work, they will give free advice on a phone call and if they keep the case on, they charge it on a contingency basis,” Brown says.

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca