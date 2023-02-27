What happens if I don’t pay my taxes on time?

The tax-filing deadline is upon us and the daunting task of gathering forms and running calculations — and maybe the possibility of owing money — may cause some to miss it.

Wrong move, experts say. Chances are it will cost you.

For residents of Ontario the deadline to file their personal income tax for 2022 is April 30, but because this date falls on a Sunday, you have until May 1 to file your income tax.

It is crucial that you file your taxes on time to avoid any penalties, but if for any reason you’re not able to meet the deadline it is imperative that you communicate with the CRA as soon as possible, says Jason Heath, a certified financial planner at Objective Financial Partners Inc.

The good news is the CRA can help you find a way to pay off your taxes, but according to Heath “waiting for them to contact you first is the wrong approach.”

“It’s much better to be proactive,” Heath says.

If you reach out to the CRA and “tell them directly you won’t be able to pay your taxes on time, they will be flexible with putting in place a payment arrangement that will allow you to pay a monthly amount and pay your taxes off over time.”

But if you file your taxes late you could be looking at paying even more money in the long run.

According the Government of Canada website, you can make a partial payment or a payment arrangement if you are unable to pay the full amount but “your debt will gain interest until you pay the full balance.” Currently, the interest rate charged on overdue taxes is 8 per cent and in some cases the CRA can access your bank account to take the money they are owed.

“Certain types of taxes, (the CRA) is more strict with,” Heath says. “For example, if a business owes a sales tax.”