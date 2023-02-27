Review - 2023 Honda CR-V Sport

There are a lot of choices if you’re looking for a no-frills affordable compact crossover, so much so that trying to figure out what works best for your needs can seem like a monumental task. If you’re a loyal shopper and prefer to stick with one brand, things are easier, and segment leaders like the Honda CR-V have one of the most loyal fan bases out there.

It helps that the Honda CR-V was one of the first to market this type of vehicle long before they were the norm. Back then the CR-V would have been considered a novelty but it was a hit with buyers and it still is today.

Completely redesigned for 2023 the Honda CR-V is longer, wider and more spacious. There’s more rear legroom and more space for cargo. Not that the last generation was lacking in any of those respects, but more space in a compact crossover is always welcome.

There’s a lot of resemblance to the Civic and that part is intentional and can be seen throughout the new Honda lineup including on the newly released Honda Pilot. The CR-V looks like a real SUV now rather than a tall wagon. It’s upright and boxy versus the last generation’s rounded and softer profile. I feel it’s an improvement but it’s also quite plain. Those who prefer something a bit more expressive might want to take a look at the Kia Sportage or Hyundai Tucson.

Inside, the dashboard is another version of what was introduced in the Civic. A slick hexagon mesh strip hides the climate vents behind it and the driver’s display is half screen, half analogue gauge. The main takeaways here are minimum gimmicks, and controls that are dead simple to operate. We’re talking tactile knobs, big physical buttons, no clutter, and perfect ergonomics. The view out is also excellent, if not class-leading, thanks to lots of glass and a low cowl.

Issues arise with the infotainment system. Base models and even the mid-range Sport that I was loaned are saddled with a 7-inch touchscreen that feels small compared to what’s in much of the competition. The real problems are the lack of features, outdated graphics, and a flaky wired connection to Apple Carplay that froze and crashed randomly many times when I was using it. The optional 9-inch system is an improvement but still not as good as what you find in some of the competition.

The Honda CR-V’s strong point and one of the best reasons to buy it are its driving dynamics. I’m not talking about knife-edge sports-car-like handling here. It’s still a crossover and it still drives like one, but Honda has a way of tuning the suspension and steering to deliver a comfortable ride and a confident feeling of control. Body control is also very good and it remains so even when loaded with passengers. It’s the type of driving experience that isn’t going to scare anyone off with an overly stiff suspension and heavy steering. Honda takes a balanced approach that will reward those who enjoy driving while being just as good for a leisurely cruise. Having driven many of the offerings in this class, only the Mazda CX-5 offers a more dynamic experience but it’s also a stiffer riding crossover, which isn’t for everyone.