Let’s stop obsessively comparing Kate Middleton to Diana

Over the weekend, Kate Middleton watched a big rugby match between England and Wales, and conversation turned immediately to what she was wearing, a red and white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker. “Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana,” declared a Page Six headline; “Kate Middleton’s red houndstooth coat is an ode to one of Princess Diana’s most daring looks,” opined Yahoo; Vogue declared it a “subtle tribute to Princess Diana.”

The main narrative was not about how the colours showed Kate’s support for the English team (she’s their patron) or that the coat was a tailored rewear from 2018, first worn in Sweden when Kate was pregnant with Louis. Instead, the internet seized on the fact that Kate’s coat looked like an outfit Diana wore back in the 1990s — a Moschino houndstooth suit that she wore to her niece Princess Eugenie’s christening, if anyone’s mounting an eBay search.

And then, as inevitable as any future mention of Prince Harry in the historical record including his frostbitten todger, came the comments sections. Alongside the usual “Her name is Catherine, not Kate!” chorus (a conversation for another day), were endless comparisons of the current Princess of Wales and her mother-in-law, a near-mythical figure who commands as much if not more obsessive interest in death as she did in life.

A few of the more charming opinions on the Vogue Instagram post: “Her wardrobe choices resemble so much late Princess Diana it’s pathetic. She isn’t a fashion icon. She is a copycat. Sad copycat”; “Diana wore it much better isn’t it a little creepy how much this woman tries to dress like Diana she does know she is married to her son doesn’t she”; “She doesn’t look 1/2 as lovey [sic] as Dianna [sic] though.” Amongst all this, there was a sentiment that echoed a groundswell elsewhere: Can we please stop comparing Kate to Diana? Couldn’t agree more, keyboard warriors.

Making comparisons between the two Princesses of Wales is such well-trodden territory that it’s practically reflexive at this point, however elite the level of gymnastics required to make the stretch are. Case in point: Some never-seen personal photographs of Diana with a baby William are currently up for auction, and The Mirror claims to have found a “sweet link” between the new mother and the daughter-in-law she never met, just a few months old herself at the time. This eerie connection across the decades? Diana’s holding a camera in one of the shots and, uh, Kate likes photography, often taking informal royal portraits. Chills, right?

It’s silly stuff, but it’s also a good time for a serious conversation about how we — all the people who talk about royals, media included — need to move beyond the constant comparisons between these two women. Even when they’re not explicitly pitting them against each other in the way that, say, the narrative around Meghan and Kate tends to, they’re lazy, reductive and a little creepy.

Now, Kate herself has undeniably often courted these comparisons. In the case of such a popular figure as Diana, it’s just a smart public relations move to dress in outfits that make an obvious link to something Diana wore. The dresses she wore to show off her three babies outside the Lindo Wing are the most obvious examples, almost carbon copies of what her mother-in-law wore to do the same thing three decades before. William certainly didn’t help matters by using Diana’s iconic sapphire ring when he proposed to Kate, meaning every time we see this new Princess of Wales, we have a direct visual link to the last one. We’ve also seen Kate use clothing to nod to the queen numerous times, particularly with jewelry that she’s been loaned or gifted specifically to establish a connection between them.

The line between tribute and copying is a blurry one, further muddied by a few factors outside of Kate’s control. There are only so many silhouettes and patterns out there, and it’s inevitable that there will be overlap between two women who have to abide by the same fairly specific dress code. They’re also only separated by a few decades — were present day Kate prancing around in 19th century hoop skirts on the regular, we might have a more obvious case of Single White Female’ing here — and we also happen to live in a time when trends from the recent past come back around with disturbing speed. This means that, say, Kate wearing a vintage Chanel blazer from the 1980s could be her “channelling” Diana, or it could just be her existing as a person in an era when that silhouette is back, and vintage is chicer than buying new.

Still, the dynastic nature of royalty means that paying homage to one’s forebears is essential and inevitable. The crown that King Charles will be wearing for his coronation was first made in 1661 for Charles II, but nobody’s out here accusing him of copying a 17th century monarch.

Which brings us to why comparing Diana and Kate is problematic: It’s uniquely gendered, and, well-meant or otherwise, flattens each woman into a “who wore it better” equation. It extends beyond clothes as well: We’ve seen endless comparisons of the way the two women parent, or relate to people, or the causes they choose to champion.