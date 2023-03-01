Review - 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Horsepower climbs from 228 to 241 and torque, from 258 to 273 lb-ft. The drivetrain can still be mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or, in this case, a 7-speed dual clutch automatic. Yes, the GTI is still front-wheel drive only via an electro-mechanical limited-slip differential. All-wheel drive is reserved for the almighty Golf R. But since the GTI is a lighter car and its horsepower figures have gone up, its level of performance is almost in the same league as the R’s now.

A Frustrating Interior

Strapping yourself inside a Golf GTI is still a bit of a squeeze if you’re tall due to narrow door openings. Once inside however, the sport bucket seats offer great bolstering and lumbar support, albeit giving you an awkward feeling of kissing the ceiling. Visibility is however top notch in a GTI.

This is where things sadly start falling apart. Not only is build quality not on par with what VW has accustomed us to in the past, the entire car’s controls are a total mess. For instance, the steering wheel is smeared with haptic feedback buttons that never seem to operate consistently. Sometimes they respond to the slightest touch, other times you might need to smash it.

On the centre stack, VW has eliminated pretty much all physical buttons, but left four quick keys to access various areas of the infotainment system, like climate, drive modes and driver assistance technology. Hitting a button will take a few seconds to open the desired screen, because it lags, especially when the car is cold.

Volkswagen does at least leave a haptic slider to adjust audio volume and cabin temperature. The problem is that the slider doesn’t illuminate at night, so you’re forced to operate everything from that awful system. What’s more, removing the very intrusive driving aids will require you to repeat the operation each time you turn on the car. Because, no, it’s doesn’t remember your prior settings. After spending a week with the GTI, I was about to rip the screen out of the dashboard from frustration. It’s that bad. Luckily, Volkswagen announced that an update is coming to fix all of that.

The Drive is Still Sweet

Thankfully, once you’ve set everything to your liking in the cabin, the GTI lets you unwind by letting it loose on an open piece of tarmac. And my gosh does it deliver. The formula is still just right. The GTI pulls strong in any gear, with ample low-end torque and a willingness to rev to redline. The dual-clutch gearbox is a gem. It’s quick to respond, always knows what to do, and disappears in the background during casual driving. It’s so good, that I would consider choosing it over the manual.

Chassis tuning remains this car’s best asset. The Golf GTI’s suspension damping is both compliant during casual driving and stiff enough when pushing it through a mountain. That’s because it has adaptive dampers that alter their characteristics according to the selected drive mode. But even in the stiffest setting, the GTI rides smoothly, with a solid and mature feeling overall.

Throw the GTI hard into a corner, and it claws the tarmac. The limited-slip differential allows you to gracefully carve your way around the bend. The GTI allows you to drive it like a hero, all the time. It’s a companion that’s always willing to follow you in your next crazy adventure. Once you’re done hooning it around, it becomes just another Golf. It’s discrete, comfortable, practical, and surprisingly thrifty. During my time with the car, in winter, I recorded a 9.0L/100 km average. For a powerful hot hatch, that’s more than decent.

The 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI feels like it was designed by two different departments that didn’t speak to each other until the end of the development process. On one side, the engineers developed a fantastic hot hatchback that’s quick, fun and composed. On the other, the people at the UX department appear to have never driven a car in their life. What I learned in my past career is that bad UX has the potential to ruin even the best products. The MK8 Golf GTI perfectly makes that point.

This vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.