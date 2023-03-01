Paula’s Choice is now available at Sephora Canada

Dermatologists swear by vitamin C to maintain healthy, beautiful skin. That’s because it’s a powerful multitasker: It fends off free radical damage brought on by environmental stressors like pollution and UV rays, and even amps sun protection when layered under SPF. It’s also a proven brightener, helping to even out your skin’s tone (bye-bye, sun damage) and increase its glow, on top of stimulating collagen production and softening lines and wrinkles. It’s just a really phenomenal ingredient. The only problem is, it’s notoriously unstable and hard to formulate, which means that, unfortunately, a lot of vitamin C serums out there fail to actually provide all those amazing aforementioned benefits. “You’re not going to see results from vitamin C if the proper formulary considerations weren’t taken,” says Stordahl. And when they are formulated correctly, the price tag can be exorbitant. Not the case with Paula’s Choice’s C15 Vitamin C Super Booster. It’s made with 15 per cent l-ascorbic acid (considered the gold standard of vitamin C), teamed up with ferulic acid and vitamin E, two other antioxidants that help stabilize vitamin C while also enhancing its effects, and is formulated at an ideal pH to ensure efficacy. The bottle is also opaque to prevent degradation. A vitamin C serum is something absolutely everyone can benefit from and this one is a stellar choice.

A few years ago, the brand came out with a 10 per cent niacinamide serum and founder Paula Begoun loved it so much, she asked the lab team to make a special 20 per cent version just for her. “She saw such great results for her enlarged pores, skin tone and overall smoothness that she wanted to see what that 20 per cent could do,” says Stordahl. The results blew her away. “She came back and was like, ‘We have to launch this product.’” It was the first 20 per cent niacinamide product on the market. “Since then, other brands have tried to copy us, but similar to our BHA liquid exfoliant, they can never quite crack that magic code of getting the efficacy and the gentleness.” It works wonders returning stretched pores to their original size and shape so skin looks smoother and firmer. That in turn allows it to better reflect light, giving the complexion a more luminous appearance overall. And because niacinamide is another great multitasker, it also helps control excess oil and strengthen the moisture barrier by encouraging skin to produce more ceramides. We can all personally thank Paula for this one.

OK, so we’ve covered vitamin C and niacinamide. Now it’s time to talk about another much appreciated skin care ingredient: retinol. When it comes to reducing signs of aging, it’s the best of the best, tackling everything from fine lines and wrinkles to dark spots, discoloration and loss of firmness. “It’s the anti-aging hero,” says Stordahl. Unfortunately, a lot of people have a hard time tolerating it as it can be quite irritating to the skin. “So we take special proprietary measures to make sure that our encapsulation method is releasing that retinol slowly so you’re not getting that instant hit which is when people experience the redness or flaking.” The treatment is also laced with soothing willow bark and licorice root extract to keep skin calm while the retinol goes to work. “When customers come to us and say, ‘Your product changed my skin,’ this is often the product they’re talking about,” says Stordahl. “People really, really love it.”

Rounding out Sephora Canada’s Paula’s Choice offering is this recently launched eye cream. Eye creams have an interesting history at Paula’s Choice because back in the day, founder Paula Begoun always said people didn’t need an eye — they could just use their regular moisturizer. “That’s still true,” says Stordahl. “If somebody just wants to use their moisturizer around their eyes, that’s really great.” But over the years, the brand received constant requests from customers asking for a product dedicated to the famously delicate eye area. They finally expanded their range to include eye creams and this is the newest one, a treatment specifically formulated to address one of the most common eye concerns: dark circles. To do so, it banks on that proven brightener, vitamin C, at a five per cent concentration. That’s combined with an ingredient called zerumbone, which improves capillary blood flow under the surface of skin, as well as a lipid blend to hydrate, plump and soften fine lines, and peptides to further help with wrinkles. “This is one of those products that you do need to use for longer term to really see the results,” says Stordahl. “But you’re also going to get some instant benefits [i.e. a more refreshed looking gaze] along the way.”

