How do I build the best skin care routine? Ask The Kit

After cleansing, using an antioxidant serum, such as one with vitamin C, is a smart idea to help skin defend itself against free radical damage, which can break down collagen, cause dullness and trigger dark spots. A vitamin C serum also safeguards against sun damage, especially when applied under sunscreen. Look for an oil-free option if you’re blemish-prone.

Sunscreen application

Moisturizer is up next, but your top priority should be developing a daily sun protection ritual. “The fundamental goals of a morning skin care routine are to protect from the environment and treat a skin condition, if relevant,” says Dr. Richer, “In the simplest of scenarios, this would involve a gentle cleanser followed by a sunscreen or moisturizer with SPF. For regular daily activities, SPF 30 provides decent protection, but it is worth reaching for higher SPFs for prolonged outdoor activities or the beach.” If you’re looking to further treat blemishes or dark spots, serums with active ingredients (benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid for the former, glycolic acid or niacinamide for the latter) can be applied before SPF goes on. Then you’re ready to face the day!

Nighttime skin care routine

The M.O. of a p.m. routine is slightly different. “The intention is skin repair and again treating a skin condition, if relevant,” says Richer. If you’re addressing acne or hyperpigmentation, the actives you used in the morning can be repeated at night because most are recommended to be used twice daily to achieve best results. Otherwise, a bare-bones routine would involve a gentle cleanser or makeup remover, a retinol or retinoid and moisturizer, says Richer.

When to use retinol

The heavy hitting ingredient of an evening routine is vitamin A, which has a solid track record for improving the surface of skin, generating collagen, reducing acne and dark spots — it’s a true multitasker. Common derivatives of the ingredient include retinol or retinal, which can be purchased over-the-counter, while stronger retinoids are available by prescription only. If it’s a smoother, plumper and clearer complexion you’re after, a dab of vitamin A will make a difference … if you’re prepared to be patient. “It’s a bit of a ‘start low, go slow’ approach and we are playing the long game — it is not a race to the top for high concentrations. If patients experience irritation all the time, they won’t stay on their retinoid for very long,” says Dr. Richer.

And consistency counts! In her own routine, Beach uses an Rx retinoid once or twice a week, and strategically on her forehead, cheeks and chin only. “[Ingredient] strength really depends on one’s skin tolerance, thickness and oil level in a given area,” she says. To further minimize potential irritation, she tailors the start of her PM routine accordingly. “I use a very gentle cleanser at night, particularly if I am going to use an active afterward,” she says. Still, there is a possibility that retinol might not be for you — and that’s OK! “Sometimes skin is just too sensitized, and glycolic acid is an interesting alternative that may cause less irritation,” says Dr. Richer.

After active treatments have been applied, a moisturizer to protect the top layer of skin from water loss while you sleep is the final step. Both derms look for formulas rich in skin-strengthening peptides here. “Growth factors and peptides are getting more and more science to support them, and they can be considered for someone who is motivated at preventing or undoing accelerated aging from the sun,” says Richer.

Vitamin C serum

Now that you know how to build a good skin care routine and are ready to spend a few minutes a day on skin health, I’d be remiss to send you off into that beauty jungle without a word on the financial investment. “It does not have to cost a lot of money,” says Beach, who suggests saving on cleansers that wash off and spending more on leave-on products, such as moisturizer and sunscreen. Her biggest splurge includes a vitamin C serum. “It blocks pollutants and free radicals that sunscreen cannot, and I want to be sure it absorbs sufficiently,” she says. Remember we’re creating an everyday habit, right? A good routine for you must be within your budget, not beyond your means.

Shop the advice: Everything you need to build the best skin care routine

The hydrating cleanser

CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, $15, walmart.ca SHOP HERE

Recognized by the Canadian Dermatology Association, this non-foaming lotion gently cleanses while hydrating. It contains hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides to help protect your skin’s natural barrier.

The purifying face wash

Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Gel, $31, thebay.com SHOP HERE

This medicated cleansing gel contains two per cent salicylic acid, which helps eliminate acne and keep breakouts at bay, leaving all skin types feeling smooth and refreshed.

The vitamin C serum

SkinCeuticals SilyMarin CF, $208, skinceuticals.ca SHOP HERE

A breakthrough oil-free serum perfect for those with oily or combination skin. It fends off free radical damage and reduces visible signs of aging such as fine lines without clogging pores or causing breakouts.

The niacinamide serum

Kiehl’s Ultra Pure High-Potency Serum 5.0% Niacinamide, $55, kiehls.ca SHOP HERE

This minimally formulated serum contains only ten ingredients, including five per cent niacinamide. The high-potency formula reduces excess oil and visible imperfections such as redness while also soothing skin.

The blemish-clearing treatment

Peace Out Acne Serum, $45, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

Thanks to a combination of salicylic acid, niacinamide and vitamin C, this serum helps clear pimples and fade the look of post-breakout discoloration.

The sunscreen

Belif Aqua Bomb Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $50, sephora.com SHOP HERE

Streamline your routine with this all-in-one moisturizer and SPF. The featherlight cream hydrates skin while keeping it protected against UV rays. It’s also spiked with antioxidant-rich herbal extracts and leaves no white cast or greasiness.

The moisturizer

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer Cream, $89, shoppersgrudmart.ca SHOP HERE

Think of it as adding a scoop of protein powder to your morning smoothie. Packed with amino acids (a.k.a. molecules that combine to form proteins), peptides and nutrients, this supercharged moisturizer replenishes your skin to a strong and healthy state.

The retinol serum

Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum, $128, dermalogica.ca SHOP HERE

In clinical studies, this fast-acting retinol serum was shown to lessen the look of wrinkles, pores, dark spots and uneven texture in just two weeks. And while it’s definitely potent, it’s also laced with soothing squalane, making it gentle enough to use every night.

