Here’s your Daisy Jones outfit starter pack

“Daisy Jones and The Six” premiered this past weekend, and while we’ll be revealing no spoilers, we can safely say that it means this spring we’re going to see a resurgence of the boho ’70s era, wardrobe-wise.

Although the buzzed-about limited series is getting mixed reviews (c’est la vie for book-to-show adaptations), fans of fashion can’t stop talking about the titular character’s costumes, inspiring a slew of “Outfits Inspired by Daisy Jones and The Six” TikTok videos and Reels.

Many of the character’s looks in the limited series are nothing short of inspirational — from Stevie Nicks’s boho chic to Bianca Jagger’s rock n roll ’70s glam — and it’s all thanks to costume designer Denise Wingate, who also worked on “She’s All That” and “Wedding Crashers.” Wingate told Free People’s blog (the boho-leaning brand has a capsule collection of pieces inspired by the show) that she deep dove into the period in a documentarian-style way and created an extensive visual history prior to getting the gig.

She carefully curated a wardrobe with a mix of vintage and reproduction pieces, resulting in a series of looks that are super wearable in 2023 — in fact, it’s all we want to wear this spring. And if you’re heading out on the music festival circuit this summer, these outfit ideas will certainly come in handy.

“Seventies movies and documentaries served as an incredible wealth of visual resource material,” Wingate told Free People. “There are so many different fashion inspirations from that period: classic rock, boho, hippie looks, glam rock, and psychedelic vibes. I sourced things online and hit the flea markets every single weekend for a year looking for amazing pieces. I also incorporated some great pieces from the 20s and 30s, since people in the 70s wore vintage clothing from that period as well.”

If you’re lucky enough to have a family member who still has some of these pieces in the back of their closet, lucky you. If you have the patience to sift through thrift stores for the real-deal pieces, you might well be rewarded. But if not, contemporary brands are here to help: We’ve seen a range of seventies-inspired looks on recent runways, with Coach, Fendi and Gucci offering plenty of denim, mod prints and bell-bottom silhouettes in their collections, and the influence has trickled down to the high street, making it pretty easy to rock whatever ’70s fashion persona you’re feeling.

If you’re feeling inspired like we are, we’ve put together a little Daisy Jones ’70s-style starter pack of pieces to look for, whether vintage or new. From crochet dresses to timeless high-waisted jeans, here’s everything you need to achieve the look.

The floaty blouse

Zara top, $50, zara.com. SHOP HERE

To create the Daisy Jones look, start off with a flowy white top like this one from Zara. This V-neck blouse is a not-overly-sweet take on the peasant top with tonal embroidery, subtle bell sleeves and tie-it-yourself front. Do it like Daisy and pair it with high-waist flared jeans for a peak ’70s boho look for 2023.