Little Native Hockey League returns after three-year tournament hiatus

Ontario's largest Indigenous hockey tournament, hosted by Nipissing First Nation and presented by Hydro One, is set to kick off after being cancelled for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 49th annual Little Native Hockey League tournament (Little NHL) will take place in Mississauga at the Iceland Arena from March 12 to 16 with more than 2,400 youth between five and 17 years old participating from Indigenous communities in Ontario. The Little NHL was created to build inclusivity in hockey for Indigenous players and focuses on supporting communities and young players through safe play.

"Nipissing First Nation is honoured to host and celebrate our theme, 'All Nations, One Family,' with thousands of youth and families together to play with pride and showcase their communities, and we are grateful to Hydro One for generously supporting this tradition that creates so many lasting memories and friendships," said Chief Scott McLeod of Nipissing First Nation.

"Hydro One is pleased to partner with Nipissing First Nation as we all return to this exciting tournament that celebrates family, community, and friendship," said Penny Favel, vice-president Indigenous relations for Hydro One. "Sport, teamwork and inclusion build confidence and help develop leaders. The tournament showcases the talent of the athletes, coaches and volunteers across Indigenous communities in the province."