Review - 2023 Mazda CX-9 Signature

While news of the upcoming CX-90 crossover is just breaking, let’s not forget that vehicle owes much of what it’s made of to the CX-9; after all, it was the CX-9 that represented Mazda’s first foray – way back in 2007 -- into what has become one of the busiest sectors in the passenger vehicle world.

While matte exterior paint – especially grey tints -- have become quite popular in the car and light truck world these days, it remains a somewhat specialized shade and I’m not sure it works on the massive body panels of a three-row SUV. Yes, it makes perfect sense and looks fantastic on, say, the Mazda3 Sport hatchback but it just seems like they’re trying a little too hard slapping it on the CX-9. Which is why the Soul Red Crystal Metallic tint on my tester is a unique and incredibly classy look. Mazda has been refining the tint for a while, to the point where they now lay it on even thicker than before and it looks incredibly rich and upmarket as a result. I love it, and I wouldn’t have my CX-9 – or, for that matter, my CX-50, my Mazda3, my MX-5 etc. – any other way.

The Pure White interior on my tester is just the right amount of classy and cool. There is a darker Deep Chestnut brown option, but that’s the extent of it; it seems that the Nappa leather that comes standard on the Signature trim is a pricey piece of kit, and adding too many variations of it probably wouldn’t have been great business, although not having a black or charcoal of any kind is a strange choice. If you want something a little flashier, you actually have to go downmarket to the Kuro version which comes standard with a Garnet Red interior as its only choice.

So, the cabin looks nice and even with the flowing lines and somewhat aggressive roofline that punctuates the exterior styling, it’s roomy inside the CX-9. Front passengers get 1,041 millimetres of legroom and 1,019 mm of headroom with the moonroof, while second-row passengers get a generous 1,001 mm of legroom and 978 mm of headroom. The door openings are such that it’s pretty easy to get in and out of the CX-9 though I did strike my knee on the centre console a few times during my test. Once in, though, I found the driver’s seating position to be right on, and the 10-way power adjustable seat to be comfortable.

I think I was even more impressed with the third row of seating, though. There’s room for two in the third row and since the second row is made up of two captain’s chairs, getting back there is doable even for taller folk. Once in, meanwhile, the seating area suits adults just fine for shorter drives and it’s perfect for the kids. There are cupholders and storage bins on either side, too, as well as two of the six USB ports found inside. All this points to a third row that’s meant to be used pretty regularly. Dropping those seats to the floor, meanwhile, provides 1,082 litres of cargo space while folding all the seats allows for 2,017 L.

Being the Signature trim, my tester came fully equipped with heated front and second-row seats, ventilated front seats, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as wireless charging – it should be noted, however, that the CX-9 now gets Mazda’s latest infotainment system but has lost wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the transition.