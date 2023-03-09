Press-on nails might be the easiest, cheapest way to get a perfect mani

I could never get into regular nail salon visits. Never mind the fleeting sensation of panic that comes with selecting a nail colour (the pressure is real) and the level of patience required to sit through meticulous filing, painting and setting — nail appointments don’t come cheap. A salon manicure can set you back anywhere from $40 for basic polish to over $150 a session, depending on the type of mani (Hard gel! Soft gel! Dip powder! Acrylics!) and whether or not you want a design. In this economy? Hard pass.

Still, it’s hard to deny the appeal of a gleaming mani. Take it from celebrity nail pro and Kiss ambassador Gina Edwards, whose love of nails started back when she was a child admiring her aunt’s signature manicure — a product not of the salon, but rather of the drugstore.

Nostalgic for Lee Press On Nails

“My aunt used to wear Lee Press On Nails and they were always red,” says Edwards. “Her nails were gorgeous — perfect every time.” Press-ons have come a long way since they were first popularized in the ’80s. “They used to come in two colours, maybe if that,” Edwards recalls. Now, you can get them in every shape, size and shade you can think of, and the final result is nearly identical to what you’d get at a salon. The wear time isn’t too shabby, either: Today’s press-ons can last anywhere from a week to 10 days, with some sticky tab varieties being reusable three to four times.

At-home press-on kits are rising in popularity these days with more and more brands venturing into the ready-to-wear mani space. Sally Hansen just released a line of press-ons featuring some of its most iconic polish shades as well as some snazzy designs, as has OPI (though the range isn’t yet available in Canada). Loads of cool brands specializing in press-ons — such as Glamnetic, Chillhouse and Olive &June — have also began popping up.

Alternative to gel nails

And it’s no wonder: Press-on nails offer a great alternative for those seeking convenience (no more having to book appointments in advance or spending hours at the salon) or cost-effectiveness (most press-ons retail for under $20) or anyone who is concerned about gel manis, especially in light of recent evidence showing the dangers of regular UV exposure from nail lamps.

If you’re worried about press-ons causing your nails to become dry or brittle, know that everything comes down to proper use. “Glues don’t damage your nails — it’s all in the removal,” says Edwards. Never rip off your press-ons. Instead, soak them in a small bowl filled with acetone-based polish remover until the glue breaks down and the nails become loose enough to effortlessly pull off or until they fall off on their own.

As for applying press-ons, there’s a correct way to do that too. Whether you’re using glue-on or sticky-tab nails, the key to getting the longest wear is to make sure you’re working with a clean surface. Edwards recommends cleansing the nail with rubbing alcohol to remove any excess oil and reduce the likelihood of air pockets forming, which can lift the nail prematurely and cause peeling. To avoid this common mishap, put a dab of glue at the tip and centre of your own nail, then press down from a 45-degree angle for a solid application.