Suddenly, San Antonio is the coolest, most inclusive place in Texas. Here’s what to do there

Located in South Texas, a region bound by the Rio Grande River to the southwest and the Gulf of Mexico to the east, San Antonio is the seventh-largest city in the United States. It’s also one of the most eclectic, home to more than 1 million people from a variety of cultures. I’ve been visiting family here for more than two decades, and each trip yields something new, under the radar, even out-there.

Yes, you should stroll a portion of the picturesque 24-kilometre River Walk. And of course you should remember the Alamo, one of the city’s five 18th-century UNESCO-designated missions, and site of a pivotal battle in the Texas Revolution. (The Alamo Collections Center just debuted an exhibit of memorabilia donated by rock legend Phil Collins, too.) Should you stake out a stone bench downtown to watch the Saga, a history of the city told through a mind-bending light installation projected on the front of the San Fernando Cathedral? Affirmative.

But getting to know the arms-wide-open Mission City also means stepping off its well-trodden paths. Here are five ways to enjoy the bounty of San Antonio, from the outdoorsy to the out-and-proud.

For a taste of native foods: Landrace

From award-winning chef Steve McHugh comes this new restaurant inside the Thompson San Antonio hotel and right on the River Walk. McHugh’s back-to-the-land menu incorporates historically important regional ingredients like mesquite, plums, pecans, mulberries and loquats. Thanks to an ecoconscious, low-waste approach, nearly every part of each ingredient is used, whether in the centre of a plate or in pickled accompaniments. Come for the Hopi blue corn hushpuppies; stay for the habanero garganelli served with black garlic, pecorino and hazelnut gremolata.

For trippy immersive art: Hopscotch

At Hopscotch, a new, 20,000-square-foot experimental creative space, artists collaborate on unexpected exhibits of light, sound, sculpture and special effects. Among them, you can digitally tag walls with graffiti, walk through a cave constructed from 40,000 salvaged plastic bags and fishing nets, or duplicate yourself by the dozens in a funhouse-style room filled with mirrors. Beyond their Instagram-friendliness, each installation has a message, from understanding our impact on the environment to prioritizing self-love and clearing the mental clutter caused by our perma-plugged-in lifestyle.

For a lively shopping hub: Pearl

A landmark adaptive-use project, Pearl transformed a circa-1880 brewery into a hospitality centre teeming with locally owned boutiques, chef-driven restaurants, hotels and living spaces. Pick up a bespoke guayabera — a button-down shirt decorated with traditional Yucatán and Cuban folk stitching — at Dos Carolinas. Shop for eclectic, global-inspired kitchenware and home decor at Rancho Diaz, or indie books at the Twig, which stocks a superb collection of poetry by local writers. This spring, Pearl will debut a concert hall and biergarten, repurposed from a stable that once sheltered the brewery’s draft horses.

For vibrant LGBTQ culture: St. Mary’s Strip