Where to go in Ontario this spring and summer: Travel experts recommend local family-friendly destinations

MANITOULIN AND MORE

Kevin Wagar, adventure family travel writer

“I love going off the beaten path for my family trips in the province. I look at awesome destinations with loads of outdoor adventures, great food, and something new and exciting the whole family can enjoy — places like Manitoulin Island.

You can road trip up through Sudbury to check out the stunning Killarney region, with its beautiful emerald lakes and rocky landscapes, or take a unique trip across Lake Huron on the Chi-Cheemaun ferry from the town of Tobermory. Kids will get a thrill from the brilliant skies (and maybe even catch a glimpse of the northern lights) on the island’s dark sky preserve, Manitoulin Eco Park. The park has a wonderful playground and interactive, kid-friendly hiking trails and scavenger hunts.

For something even more adventurous, check out one of Canada’s best hiking routes, the Cup and Saucer Trail, near the town of M’Chigeeng, where kids can climb through crevasses and up ladders, and gaze out over the whole island.

Manitoulin is home to six First Nations communities, and families can sign up for Wikwemikong Tourism’s nature-based and cultural experiences, both on the island and in the nearby Indigenous-run Point Grondine Park. There are chances for hiking, camping, drum sessions, and even local pow wows packed with music, dancing and Indigenous food.

OXFORD COUNTY

Yashy Murphy, travel writer

“Oxford County, the dairy capital of Canada, is about a 90-minute drive from downtown Toronto and promises a ‘Gouda’ time for families with kids of all ages! The Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum has a cheese-themed playground, which is a hit with young kids, and every family member can make their own soap at Wild Comfort.

Kids can pick fruits and veggies at Thames River Melons and cut their own flowers at Makkink’s Flower Farm. Don’t forget to enjoy a delicious sample ice cream pack at Habitual Chocolate. I mean, who can say no to brie ice cream? Children and parents alike will enjoy cuddling baby goats at Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life or getting a tour at Greener Pastures Eco Farm.

While this could be a day trip, there are many farms and dining experiences in Oxford County, and securing accommodations for a night is an easy decision.”

SAUBLE BEACH

Natalie Preddie, travel writer

“I love Sauble Beach. My in-laws have had a cottage on the white sandy beach for over 30 years, and my husband grew up here. I’m so happy my kids will also have this opportunity. My boys love playing in the water and running down the beach to get ice cream after dinner at the Sauble Trading Post. It’s been there since the beginning of time!

In the past few years, the area has really grown, with many more unique food offerings and fun cocktail bars. In fact, the June Motel, a boutique hotel not far from the beach, was the subject of a popular Netflix series in 2021.

The whole area is great: Sauble Falls is a beautiful conservation area, and in the fall, you can actually see the salmon jump! Southampton is a wonderful little town to explore with cute stores and delicious bakeries, and Hi-Berry Farm has the best seasonal produce. The sunsets are also among the most stunning in the whole world.”

