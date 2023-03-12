On the Oscars 2023 red carpet, the stars came to serve. These 15 made our best dressed list

Sandra Oh in Giambattista Valli

The Canadian actor — who stars in Toronto filmmaker Domee Shi’s “Turning Red” — was glamorous in a tangerine gown with flowing sleeves by Giambattista Valli, which she paired with a larger-than-life amber necklace and crimson lips.

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Jessica Chastain, last year’s Best Actress winner for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” went for full glamour in sparkly Gucci.

Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana

Hollywood royalty Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated her first Oscar nomination (and win!) — a Best Supporting Actress nod for “Everything Everywhere All At Once” — in bejewelled Dolce & Gabbana with corset-inspired piping detail.

Rihanna in Alaia

Fresh from her Internet-breaking Super Bowl halftime performance (and pregnancy reveal), Rihanna took to the champagne carpet in leather Alaia.

Michelle Williams in Chanel

The Best Actress nominee for “The Fabelmans” looked ethereal in a Chanel couture gown with a delicate sheer overlay.

Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton

Michael B. Jordan, fresh from his knockout “Creed III” box office take, looked stylish in a Louis Vuitton suit emblazoned with Tiffany & Co. brooches.

Florence Pugh in Valentino

Perennial fashion risk-taker Florence Pugh, a presenter at the 2023 Oscars, wore a draped taffeta Valentino dress with black cotton faille bows. Sky-high platform heels and a Tiffany statement necklace were the perfect finishing touches.

Zoe Saldana in Fendi

The star of “Avatar: The Way of the Water” looked elegant in a ballet-pink Fendi gown.

Paul Mescal in Gucci

The “After Sun” star gets our pick for best-dressed actor in a Gucci suit: the boxy white jacket is unexpected, but it’s the flared black trousers and red rose corsage that seal the style deal.

Lady Gaga in Versace

Lady Gaga looked sleek in a Fall 2023 Versace gown that showed on the runway in L.A. just days ago. Her beauty look was over-the-top in an interesting way, reminiscent of the models in Robert Palmer’s 1988 “Simply Irresistible” video. Gaga performed “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Salma Hayek Pinault in Gucci

Salma Hayek Pinault proves the saying: You can’t go wrong in cinnamon Gucci. (If that’s not a saying, it should be.)

Harry Shum Jr. in Adeam

The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star looked stylish in a bespoke creation by Adeam, which featured a sharp kimono-style tuxedo and a belted sash.