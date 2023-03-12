On the Oscars 2023 red carpet, the stars came to serve. These 15 made our best dressed list

The 2023 Oscars came roaring back Sunday night with a newly debuted champagne carpet stacked with strong fashion looks. Unlike the 2023 SAG Awards where colourful gowns and suits ruled, no one trend dominated at the Oscars and stars (mostly) played it safe in metallics, white gowns and black tuxes.
Still, a number of looks stood out. Angela Bassett looked regal in a sweeping purple Moschino ballgown, Sarah Polley was chic in a perfectly tailored tux and Michelle Williams — always a fashion heavy hitter — looked impeccable in ethereal Chanel. Here are our favourite fashion looks from Hollywood’s biggest night.
The Canadian director of “Women Talking” — and nominee for both Best picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2023 Oscars — continued her awards season fashion slam dunk in a sleek black Saint Lauren suit and bow tie. A sweet touch: Polley’s lapel featured a romantic deep red bloom.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett — the reigning queen of this year’s awards season red carpets — looked regal in a sensational royal purple Moschino gown with a bow-inspired neckline and a sparkling Bulgari snake necklace.
Michelle Yeoh, the Best Actress nominee for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” took a sharp turn away from her previous form-fitting awards season gowns in this feathery Dior haute couture dress. Her accessories also stood out, including a 10-carat pear-shaped diamond ring.
Lydia Tár — excuse me, Cate Blanchett — embodied elegance in high-necked, sharp-shouldered custom Louis Vuitton and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
The Canadian actor — who stars in Toronto filmmaker Domee Shi’s “Turning Red” — was glamorous in a tangerine gown with flowing sleeves by Giambattista Valli, which she paired with a larger-than-life amber necklace and crimson lips.
Jessica Chastain, last year’s Best Actress winner for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” went for full glamour in sparkly Gucci.
Hollywood royalty Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated her first Oscar nomination (and win!) — a Best Supporting Actress nod for “Everything Everywhere All At Once” — in bejewelled Dolce & Gabbana with corset-inspired piping detail.
Fresh from her Internet-breaking Super Bowl halftime performance (and pregnancy reveal), Rihanna took to the champagne carpet in leather Alaia.
The Best Actress nominee for “The Fabelmans” looked ethereal in a Chanel couture gown with a delicate sheer overlay.
Michael B. Jordan, fresh from his knockout “Creed III” box office take, looked stylish in a Louis Vuitton suit emblazoned with Tiffany & Co. brooches.
Perennial fashion risk-taker Florence Pugh, a presenter at the 2023 Oscars, wore a draped taffeta Valentino dress with black cotton faille bows. Sky-high platform heels and a Tiffany statement necklace were the perfect finishing touches.
The star of “Avatar: The Way of the Water” looked elegant in a ballet-pink Fendi gown.
The “After Sun” star gets our pick for best-dressed actor in a Gucci suit: the boxy white jacket is unexpected, but it’s the flared black trousers and red rose corsage that seal the style deal.
Lady Gaga looked sleek in a Fall 2023 Versace gown that showed on the runway in L.A. just days ago. Her beauty look was over-the-top in an interesting way, reminiscent of the models in Robert Palmer’s 1988 “Simply Irresistible” video. Gaga performed “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Salma Hayek Pinault proves the saying: You can’t go wrong in cinnamon Gucci. (If that’s not a saying, it should be.)
The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star looked stylish in a bespoke creation by Adeam, which featured a sharp kimono-style tuxedo and a belted sash.
