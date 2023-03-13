Pippa, 34, pays $1,500 a month in rent and worries she may have to leave Toronto to survive. Can she stay in the city she loves?

Pippa is a freelance photographer whose photography pricing is getting squeezed as of late, at a time when her cost of living is also on the rise. It makes her wonder if she can stay in Toronto and be secure living in the city or if she should consider moving elsewhere.

The process of retirement planning involves trying to project future income, expenses, investing, debt repayment, government pensions, and other financial considerations. It can help someone set targets for saving and spending to make sure they can someday be financially independent. If the trajectory is not good, there may be different levers you can pull to change the direction. If your living situation leaves you unable to save, whether due to the location or the type of property you live in, it is not unreasonable to consider a change. It may be harder for some people to increase their income than to decrease their expenses.

In Pippa’s situation, she should try to make her spending as efficient as possible. She tries to meal plan and that can help her with limiting food waste. But beyond that, if she is going to spend money dining out, she should try to make it tax deductible. She is self-employed, so she can deduct 50 per cent of meals and entertainment for business purposes against her photography income.

Her rent is pretty reasonable for a one-bedroom unit in Toronto. She can deduct a portion of her rent based on the square footage of her home-office area relative to her apartment size.

Although she can deduct a portion of her car expenses, this is an expense that sticks out. If you are going to live in the city and want to keep costs down, should you own a car? I appreciate she may need a car for her photography gear, but she may need to consider whether the cost of the occasional taxi or ride share is less than her car costs. She could even rent a car occasionally if needed. If she tried to limit these costs to work activities, and walk or use public transit for personal use, the work costs would be tax deductible and might save her 30 per cent tax. By comparison, only a portion of her car expenses are tax deductible if she is using it for personal driving too. She only budgets $330 per month for gas, parking and insurance, but repairs, maintenance and saving for the next car can be significant.

So, if nothing else, Pippa should try to make her spending as legitimately tax deductible as possible. But if she has flexibility to consider living elsewhere where her income will provide a better quality of life and more ability to save for the future, it is worth considering.

Results: Spending in week one: $311.17 Spending in week two: $400.68

Take-aways: Pippa says she’s relieved Heath did not immediately tell her to leave the city. There are some options Heath mentioned she had not previously considered, which Pippa says she’ll definitely be taking into consideration.

Are you a millennial living in Toronto or the GTA who needs help with saving your money? Be a part of #MillennialMoney and email galsharif@thestar.ca

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca