These were the best Oscars red carpet beauty looks

While the gowns got most of the attention, the 95th Academy Awards also saw their fair share of head-turning hair and makeup moments. There was Danai Gurira’s sky-scraping coif, Florence Pugh’s jaunty micro-bangs and, of course, Gaga’s fabulously ’80s smoky-eyes-draped-blush-scarlet-lips combo (which she proceeded to wipe off for her emotional, bare-faced performance of nominated song “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.”) Through the procession of looks on view on the champagne carpet, a few definitive trends emerged. Presenting the night’s biggest beauty hits, from the totally theatrical to the surprisingly wearable.
Monochromatic pink makeup was a breakout beauty trend at the SAG Awards two weeks ago (looking at you, Zendaya, Stephanie Hsu and Danielle Deadwyler) and the romantic look proved just as popular last night at the Oscars. Ana de Armas bedazzled her lids with bubblegum glitter, Hong Chau (centre) and Allison Williams (right) matched their ballet pink dresses with coordinating sweeps of lipstick, shadow and blush, and Angela Bassett (left) paired a violet ball gown with a radiantly rosy visage. It’s official: Pink is set to rule the makeup aisle this spring.
While some went all out with elaborate chignons and accessory-adorned locks (more on both later), others opted to go the opposite route, with a decidedly pared-down approach to red (sorry, champagne) carpet hair. Relaxed, slightly mussed up tresses devoid of any accoutrements were spotted on several stars including Nicole Kidman (left), Ana de Armas (right), Kerry Condon and Salma Hayek, who all chose to contrast their glittering gowns with a dash of insouciance courtesy of party girl waves.
On the other end of the spectrum were lots of those aforementioned intricate updos, as demonstrated by model and Countdown to the Oscars co-host Ashley Graham (left) and singer and star of the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid Halle Bailey (right). Both sported gorgeously fanciful coifs consisting of winding braids pinned at the back of the head. A fun, modern update on the classic bun.
Nothing says movie star like a crimson pout, so it was only fitting that red be the lip colour of the evening at the silver screen’s most important fête. Some of the biggest names in the business—Michelle Williams (left), Lady Gaga (right), Jessica Chastain, Phoebe Waller-Bridge—all rocked fiery lips for the occasion. Interestingly, all of their makeup artists selected a warm, orange-tinged version of the colour in a lustrous, sometimes nearly vinyl-like finish. Consider it the fresh way to wear to red.
Let us turn our focus now to the hair accessories of the night. Many celebrities chose to up their ensemble’s glamour factor by adding a little sparkle through their locks. Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh (left) turned a diamond necklace into a veritable halo, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira (centre) wrapped the base of her dramatically towering updo with a glittering silver band and Janelle Monáe (right), who presented at the awards, wove thin strands of gold through her braids.
The other big hair accessory trend of the evening was black ribbons. Both Vanessa Hudgens, who co-hosted the ceremony’s red carpet pre-show, and Florence Pugh, who voiced “Goldilocks in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, showed off artful hair creations topped with a dainty black velvet bow. A special shout-out to Pugh’s hairstylist Peter Lux, who somehow defied gravity, flipping the actor’s ponytail forward and making it sweep down her forehead to form an adorable faux micro-fringe—all without a single bobby pin in sight.
Zelda Fitzgerald would approve. Halle Berry and Phoebe Waller-Bridge both borrowed a cue from the 1920s, dressing up their bobs with a deep side-part and cascading ripples. Berry went for full-on flapper-worthy finger waves while Waller-Bridge opted for a slightly tousled texture, showcasing a more contemporary twist on the look.
We can’t forget the guys! Two of awards season’s most dapper dudes—Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal and newly minted style icon Pedro Pascal—brought their A-game to the Oscars, donning cool takes on the traditional tux. But it was their hair that most caught our eye. Both men sported what we’re calling “gentle mullets,” a subtler take on the infamous business-in-the-front-party-in-the-back ’80s hairstyle. For the 2023 iteration, it’s all about a little texture on top, tight sides and a bit of length at the back. Looking sharp, gentlemen.
Katherine Lalancette is the beauty and lifestyle director of The Kit. She writes about beauty and trends. Reach her on email at kl@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @kik_tweets
While the gowns got most of the attention, the 95th Academy Awards also saw their fair share of head-turning hair and makeup moments. There was Danai Gurira’s sky-scraping coif, Florence Pugh’s jaunty micro-bangs and, of course, Gaga’s fabulously ’80s smoky-eyes-draped-blush-scarlet-lips combo (which she proceeded to wipe off for her emotional, bare-faced performance of nominated song “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.”) Through the procession of looks on view on the champagne carpet, a few definitive trends emerged. Presenting the night’s biggest beauty hits, from the totally theatrical to the surprisingly wearable.
Monochromatic pink makeup was a breakout beauty trend at the SAG Awards two weeks ago (looking at you, Zendaya, Stephanie Hsu and Danielle Deadwyler) and the romantic look proved just as popular last night at the Oscars. Ana de Armas bedazzled her lids with bubblegum glitter, Hong Chau (centre) and Allison Williams (right) matched their ballet pink dresses with coordinating sweeps of lipstick, shadow and blush, and Angela Bassett (left) paired a violet ball gown with a radiantly rosy visage. It’s official: Pink is set to rule the makeup aisle this spring.
While some went all out with elaborate chignons and accessory-adorned locks (more on both later), others opted to go the opposite route, with a decidedly pared-down approach to red (sorry, champagne) carpet hair. Relaxed, slightly mussed up tresses devoid of any accoutrements were spotted on several stars including Nicole Kidman (left), Ana de Armas (right), Kerry Condon and Salma Hayek, who all chose to contrast their glittering gowns with a dash of insouciance courtesy of party girl waves.
On the other end of the spectrum were lots of those aforementioned intricate updos, as demonstrated by model and Countdown to the Oscars co-host Ashley Graham (left) and singer and star of the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid Halle Bailey (right). Both sported gorgeously fanciful coifs consisting of winding braids pinned at the back of the head. A fun, modern update on the classic bun.
Nothing says movie star like a crimson pout, so it was only fitting that red be the lip colour of the evening at the silver screen’s most important fête. Some of the biggest names in the business—Michelle Williams (left), Lady Gaga (right), Jessica Chastain, Phoebe Waller-Bridge—all rocked fiery lips for the occasion. Interestingly, all of their makeup artists selected a warm, orange-tinged version of the colour in a lustrous, sometimes nearly vinyl-like finish. Consider it the fresh way to wear to red.
Let us turn our focus now to the hair accessories of the night. Many celebrities chose to up their ensemble’s glamour factor by adding a little sparkle through their locks. Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh (left) turned a diamond necklace into a veritable halo, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira (centre) wrapped the base of her dramatically towering updo with a glittering silver band and Janelle Monáe (right), who presented at the awards, wove thin strands of gold through her braids.
The other big hair accessory trend of the evening was black ribbons. Both Vanessa Hudgens, who co-hosted the ceremony’s red carpet pre-show, and Florence Pugh, who voiced “Goldilocks in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, showed off artful hair creations topped with a dainty black velvet bow. A special shout-out to Pugh’s hairstylist Peter Lux, who somehow defied gravity, flipping the actor’s ponytail forward and making it sweep down her forehead to form an adorable faux micro-fringe—all without a single bobby pin in sight.
Zelda Fitzgerald would approve. Halle Berry and Phoebe Waller-Bridge both borrowed a cue from the 1920s, dressing up their bobs with a deep side-part and cascading ripples. Berry went for full-on flapper-worthy finger waves while Waller-Bridge opted for a slightly tousled texture, showcasing a more contemporary twist on the look.
We can’t forget the guys! Two of awards season’s most dapper dudes—Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal and newly minted style icon Pedro Pascal—brought their A-game to the Oscars, donning cool takes on the traditional tux. But it was their hair that most caught our eye. Both men sported what we’re calling “gentle mullets,” a subtler take on the infamous business-in-the-front-party-in-the-back ’80s hairstyle. For the 2023 iteration, it’s all about a little texture on top, tight sides and a bit of length at the back. Looking sharp, gentlemen.
Katherine Lalancette is the beauty and lifestyle director of The Kit. She writes about beauty and trends. Reach her on email at kl@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @kik_tweets
While the gowns got most of the attention, the 95th Academy Awards also saw their fair share of head-turning hair and makeup moments. There was Danai Gurira’s sky-scraping coif, Florence Pugh’s jaunty micro-bangs and, of course, Gaga’s fabulously ’80s smoky-eyes-draped-blush-scarlet-lips combo (which she proceeded to wipe off for her emotional, bare-faced performance of nominated song “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.”) Through the procession of looks on view on the champagne carpet, a few definitive trends emerged. Presenting the night’s biggest beauty hits, from the totally theatrical to the surprisingly wearable.
Monochromatic pink makeup was a breakout beauty trend at the SAG Awards two weeks ago (looking at you, Zendaya, Stephanie Hsu and Danielle Deadwyler) and the romantic look proved just as popular last night at the Oscars. Ana de Armas bedazzled her lids with bubblegum glitter, Hong Chau (centre) and Allison Williams (right) matched their ballet pink dresses with coordinating sweeps of lipstick, shadow and blush, and Angela Bassett (left) paired a violet ball gown with a radiantly rosy visage. It’s official: Pink is set to rule the makeup aisle this spring.
While some went all out with elaborate chignons and accessory-adorned locks (more on both later), others opted to go the opposite route, with a decidedly pared-down approach to red (sorry, champagne) carpet hair. Relaxed, slightly mussed up tresses devoid of any accoutrements were spotted on several stars including Nicole Kidman (left), Ana de Armas (right), Kerry Condon and Salma Hayek, who all chose to contrast their glittering gowns with a dash of insouciance courtesy of party girl waves.
On the other end of the spectrum were lots of those aforementioned intricate updos, as demonstrated by model and Countdown to the Oscars co-host Ashley Graham (left) and singer and star of the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid Halle Bailey (right). Both sported gorgeously fanciful coifs consisting of winding braids pinned at the back of the head. A fun, modern update on the classic bun.
Nothing says movie star like a crimson pout, so it was only fitting that red be the lip colour of the evening at the silver screen’s most important fête. Some of the biggest names in the business—Michelle Williams (left), Lady Gaga (right), Jessica Chastain, Phoebe Waller-Bridge—all rocked fiery lips for the occasion. Interestingly, all of their makeup artists selected a warm, orange-tinged version of the colour in a lustrous, sometimes nearly vinyl-like finish. Consider it the fresh way to wear to red.
Let us turn our focus now to the hair accessories of the night. Many celebrities chose to up their ensemble’s glamour factor by adding a little sparkle through their locks. Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh (left) turned a diamond necklace into a veritable halo, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira (centre) wrapped the base of her dramatically towering updo with a glittering silver band and Janelle Monáe (right), who presented at the awards, wove thin strands of gold through her braids.
The other big hair accessory trend of the evening was black ribbons. Both Vanessa Hudgens, who co-hosted the ceremony’s red carpet pre-show, and Florence Pugh, who voiced “Goldilocks in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, showed off artful hair creations topped with a dainty black velvet bow. A special shout-out to Pugh’s hairstylist Peter Lux, who somehow defied gravity, flipping the actor’s ponytail forward and making it sweep down her forehead to form an adorable faux micro-fringe—all without a single bobby pin in sight.
Zelda Fitzgerald would approve. Halle Berry and Phoebe Waller-Bridge both borrowed a cue from the 1920s, dressing up their bobs with a deep side-part and cascading ripples. Berry went for full-on flapper-worthy finger waves while Waller-Bridge opted for a slightly tousled texture, showcasing a more contemporary twist on the look.
We can’t forget the guys! Two of awards season’s most dapper dudes—Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal and newly minted style icon Pedro Pascal—brought their A-game to the Oscars, donning cool takes on the traditional tux. But it was their hair that most caught our eye. Both men sported what we’re calling “gentle mullets,” a subtler take on the infamous business-in-the-front-party-in-the-back ’80s hairstyle. For the 2023 iteration, it’s all about a little texture on top, tight sides and a bit of length at the back. Looking sharp, gentlemen.
Katherine Lalancette is the beauty and lifestyle director of The Kit. She writes about beauty and trends. Reach her on email at kl@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @kik_tweets