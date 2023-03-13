These were the best Oscars red carpet beauty looks

While the gowns got most of the attention, the 95th Academy Awards also saw their fair share of head-turning hair and makeup moments. There was Danai Gurira’s sky-scraping coif, Florence Pugh’s jaunty micro-bangs and, of course, Gaga’s fabulously ’80s smoky-eyes-draped-blush-scarlet-lips combo (which she proceeded to wipe off for her emotional, bare-faced performance of nominated song “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.”) Through the procession of looks on view on the champagne carpet, a few definitive trends emerged. Presenting the night’s biggest beauty hits, from the totally theatrical to the surprisingly wearable.

Rosy makeup on Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Allison Williams

Monochromatic pink makeup was a breakout beauty trend at the SAG Awards two weeks ago (looking at you, Zendaya, Stephanie Hsu and Danielle Deadwyler) and the romantic look proved just as popular last night at the Oscars. Ana de Armas bedazzled her lids with bubblegum glitter, Hong Chau (centre) and Allison Williams (right) matched their ballet pink dresses with coordinating sweeps of lipstick, shadow and blush, and Angela Bassett (left) paired a violet ball gown with a radiantly rosy visage. It’s official: Pink is set to rule the makeup aisle this spring.

Casual hair on Nicole Kidman and Ana de Armas

While some went all out with elaborate chignons and accessory-adorned locks (more on both later), others opted to go the opposite route, with a decidedly pared-down approach to red (sorry, champagne) carpet hair. Relaxed, slightly mussed up tresses devoid of any accoutrements were spotted on several stars including Nicole Kidman (left), Ana de Armas (right), Kerry Condon and Salma Hayek, who all chose to contrast their glittering gowns with a dash of insouciance courtesy of party girl waves.

Twisty updos on Ashley Graham Halle Bailey

On the other end of the spectrum were lots of those aforementioned intricate updos, as demonstrated by model and Countdown to the Oscars co-host Ashley Graham (left) and singer and star of the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid Halle Bailey (right). Both sported gorgeously fanciful coifs consisting of winding braids pinned at the back of the head. A fun, modern update on the classic bun.

Shiny red lips on Michelle Williams and Lady Gaga

Nothing says movie star like a crimson pout, so it was only fitting that red be the lip colour of the evening at the silver screen’s most important fête. Some of the biggest names in the business—Michelle Williams (left), Lady Gaga (right), Jessica Chastain, Phoebe Waller-Bridge—all rocked fiery lips for the occasion. Interestingly, all of their makeup artists selected a warm, orange-tinged version of the colour in a lustrous, sometimes nearly vinyl-like finish. Consider it the fresh way to wear to red.

Hair bling on Michelle Yeoh, Danai Gurira and Janelle Monáe