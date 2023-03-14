First Look – 2024 Mercedes GLC Coupe

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is slightly larger, with more space for cargo. It also gets the latest big MBUX screens from the brand. But what has us the most intrigued is the fancy new LED matrix lighting system that can help you see better in the dark while also giving you warning messages and letting you know if you're about to run a stop sign.

Mercedes-Benz has stretched the bodywork at the rear by 31 mm. Now 4,763 mm long, the 2024 GLC has 545L of cargo capacity with the seats up. Fold them and you get 1,490L, which is 45L more behind the seats and 90L more overall. The roof is slightly taller and the wheels are pushed further out, though the actual width doesn't change.

You might need to see the two parked side-by-side to spot the differences, but the 2024 GLC Coupe has some big styling changes too. The latest Benz grille and new nose are the most apparent changes, but tweaking in the wind tunnel has lowered the coefficient of drag by 3 points.

Digital Light is what Mercedes-Benz calls its new headlight system. The GLC Coupe has LED lights as standard, but the optional Digital Light elevates the system. The matrix of LEDs inside the housing can be controlled individually. That lets Benz tailor the light to the situation for better visibility without blinding other road users.

The safety aspects of the light system are super cool. Mercedes-Benz says that it will be able to project guide lines, symbols, and even animations onto the roadway for the driver to see. Things like warnings to tell you you're entering the highway in the wrong direction or about to run a red light. The lights can also use a spotlight function that lights up pedestrians and shows an arrow so the driver can see which way they're walking.

A newly standard 360-degree camera system comes with features to make parking easier with a side benefit of off-road capability. The camera views include a "transparent hood check" that lets the driver see directly in front to get around large rocks or potholes. Parking sensors all around let the GLC park itself or help you to do it yourself with less stress.

Mercedes-Benz announced just one engine at launch. That's the 2.0L turbo-four with 48V mild hybrid system that will be badged GLC 300. AWD is standard. The engine makes 255 hp and 295 lb-ft, with both figures boosted slightly on demand by the 48V electric motor.

The cabin looks impressively high tech, thanks to the 12.3-inch digital dash and the portrait-oriented 11.9-inch centre screen. That floating centre screen is angled toward the driver for a more cockpit-like feel. The screen operates with the latest MBUX system. Benz says voice controls and other responses are improved, with faster operation.