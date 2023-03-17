The stylish insiders’ guide to Charleston: Where to eat, drink and stroll in the South Carolina city

Even though Charleston is a city in size, “it’s really like a little village,” says Erin Reitz, founder of E.M. Reitz, her label of tailored, designed-in-Charleston womenswear. The entire city is easily walkable, with streets graced by centuries-old cobblestone and draping Spanish moss that lays on the Southern charm thick. While Erin and her husband, Brooks Reitz, have lived here for more than 15 years, she says, “It still feels like our little secret sometimes.”

Despite Charleston’s intimacy, the couple firmly believes the cultural and culinary scenes compete with cities much larger. “There is a strong community of creatives and entrepreneurs that feed our drive and inspire us,” says Brooks, co-founder of Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. and co-owner of some of the city’s buzziest bistros and restaurants, including Leon’s Oyster Shop, Little Jack’s Tavern and Melfi’s.

So where does this cool couple spend date nights, weekends and other off-duty moments? You’ll find them at excellent local boutiques, Parisian-Ish patios and one of the city’s largest green spaces. Here are their must-visits for your next trip to Charleston.

For leisurely lunching: Chez Nous

This is the couple’s top spot in the city for a “proper grown-up meal,” says Erin. “The restaurant is in an old Charleston single house, renovated gently to offer a couple of petite dining rooms and a small patio.” The menu is short but mighty, with six items daily that seldom repeat. Expect “European-inflected, simple plates that focus on excellent sourcing, seafood, and vegetables done with a light touch,” she says. “It’s the best for a long lunch on a sunny day, ideally with lots of Chablis.”

For a cultural experience: The Gibbes Museum of Art

“The gallery is our favourite cultural excursion,” says Brooks. “Their shows are well considered and always surprising, like a recent exhibition of William Eggleston photographs from a local collector.” The couple likes to make it one of their Saturday stops — they’ll head out for a leisurely lunch, then bike over to the gallery. (Charleston has a Lime e-bike share program if you’d like to do the same.)

For all-day snacking: Babas

Whether you want an early morning pick-me-up or a late afternoon unwinding, Babas’ two locations are “community favourites,” says Brooks. “We love it for coffee in the morning, but they also make great cocktails — including one of the better martinis in the city. All their drinks are smart and fun.” The food menu also includes pickled shrimp with toasty baguettes, caviar sandwiches, onion dips and jamón Ibérico by the ounce, plus “great baked goods and fun snacks at happy hour.”

For independent designer labels: Worthwhile