I became a ‘rummelier’ in St. Kitts — here’s how it went

“You couldn’t walk anywhere without seeing a sugar plantation when I was kid,” says Old Road Rum founder Jack Widdowson. But the island’s last sugar cane factory closed in 2005, after St. Kitts could no longer compete with global producers, and this, in turn, forced the island’s once-bountiful rum production to fold.

Widdowson lived in Toronto and Nova Scotia for 14 years to attend university and work before moving home to bring the excavated distillery back to life. “When I realized what we were sitting on in terms of (the distillery’s) historical value, I wanted to do something with that history,” says Widdowson, who has been at the forefront of a movement to honour the island’s past by bringing rum production back to St. Kitts.

In 2019, he launched Old Road Rum, which is currently produced from imported batch rum (he won’t divulge from where), aged for 12 years in former bourbon casks, and then blended and bottled. As a long-term ambition, he’s working toward distilling rum and replanting sugar cane on the grounds.

Roger Brisbane is also part of this revivalist movement to bring rum back. His distillery, Spice Mill Restaurant, is the second stop in the Kittitian RumMaster program. Brisbane created Hibiscus Spirits, a spiced rum infused with locally grown roselle hibiscus. Also called sorrel, it’s widely consumed in the Caribbean.

At his beautiful beachfront distillery, my fellow rum-masters-in-the-making and I blend cloves, vanilla and other ingredients to create various flavour profiles as Brisbane guides us through the methodology of infusing spices and herbs into spirits. After developing and bottling our own signature spiced rum to take home, we shake up colourful coconut rum cocktails.

Of course, you don’t need to enrol in a course to experience rum on St. Kitts. At the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, mixologist Kendie Williams generously pours tastings of notable foreign brands like El Dorado and Zacapa, along with Brinley Gold Shipwreck. You can also sample the hotel’s own (and very rare) Crowned Monkey Rum — only one barrel of it was produced.

Whatever you do, make time for the lively Sunshine’s Beach Bar & Grill, which has served up its famous Killer Bee rum punch for 30 years in Nevis. The cocktail comes with a warning from just about every local: be careful. I take one sip of my Baby Bee (I asked for a small serving) and understand why — two of these babies and I’d surely be under the table.

The walls are plastered with photos of those who have survived this killer cocktail, including Justin Trudeau, Beyoncé and Jay Z, and Magic Johnson.

The bar’s owner, Sunshine Caines, who embodies his name, emerges from a spirited table of teetotallers to greet me with a big, bright smile. Aside from divulging that he uses Old Road Rum in his Killer Bees, he won’t reveal what makes it so potent.

It’s a full-circle moment for Caines, who worked on the sugar plantations as a child, an arduous experience. “It taught me that hard work can bring success,” he says. “Not (success) like Jeff Bezos but success in life, and I’ve used that success to share what this island offers: joy and kindness. To me, sharing that is what makes you successful.”

I’ll drink to that. Not only does the island share joy and kindness, but it’s also suffused with a determination to honour the past by bringing its history into its future.

How to become a certified “rummelier”

The Kittitian RumMaster program is a three-hour tour, $150 (U.S.) per person, offered weekly (Wednesdays). After you’re tutored in rum tradition and technique at the two distilleries, you’ll receive a certificate of completion. To sign up, visit “The Joys of Rum” on stkittstourism.kn.

Charmaine Noronha travelled as a guest of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, which did not review or approve this article.