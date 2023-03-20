I make little to no income. Do I still need to file a tax return?

Ready, set, mark your calendars: the deadline for most Canadians to file a tax return is fast approaching on April 30. (Since the deadline falls on a Sunday, you actually have until the Monday after that to file the return.)

But do you really need to file a return if you made little to no income in 2022?

While the answer depends on your circumstances, tax experts say it’s a safe bet to do it anyway.

Michael Evans, CPA and Arif Amjad, CPA, associate partner at SRJ Chartered Professional Accountants, explain that entries on your tax return help the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) determine if you’re eligible for certain credits and benefits, including the Canada Child Benefit, the Guaranteed Income Supplement and GST/HST credit.

Amjad says filing is especially important in households where one spouse works and the other doesn’t.

“If one spouse doesn’t file their return, it can impact their calculation for their child benefits and any other credits that are calculated on a family net income as opposed to an individual net income,” he explains.

While there’s no minimum age to file taxes, it pays (literally) for post-secondary students to do so.

After graduating, students can use tuition fees, education and textbook amounts to reduce their taxable income. But Amjad reminds Canadians that you need to file a tax return to get those credits to appear on your tax profile to claim them against your income.

If you make any amount of money, even if you don’t have to pay taxes, filing your return will help grow your RRSP contribution room. Retirement might be decades away, but if a teen made $2,000 in income from a part-time gig in 2022, their individual RRSP contribution room would grow by 18 per cent in the following year.

“That’s a great example of somebody who wouldn’t have to pay taxes because they haven’t made enough money but would still get RRSP room,” says Amjad.