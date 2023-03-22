First Look - 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

Dodge has done it again. Built a gas-powered monster that can accelerate harder and faster than any other production vehicle ever built. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 can leave any Tesla in a cloud of exhaust, along with countless seven-figure supercars both gas and electric. It's so quick that using its full performance on the drag strip will immediately get you banned from the strip.

With drag radials mounted to the rear, a drag strip suspension, and more than 1,000 horsepower, just how quick is it? The Dodge Demon 170 can do 0-60 miles per hour (98 km/h) in just 1.66 seconds. That's 2.004 g's of acceleration that rockets the Demon 170 through the quarter-mile in 8.91 seconds at 151.17 miles per hour.

The heart of the Challenger SRT Demon 170 is a honking supercharged V8. Developed from Dodge's Hellephant C170 crate motor, the Demon 170's 6.2L supercharged V8 makes 1,025 horsepower.

How? It starts with a larger supercharger. With 40 percent more boost, a total of 21.3 psi, it can flow 30 percent more air than the supercharger Dodge used for the Hellcat Redeye Widebody.

The Demon 170's fuel injectors can flow more than 164 gallons of fuel per hour. That's more than your showerhead. A 105mm throttle body lets 33 percent more airflow into the engine than the 2018 Demon. With air intakes in the headlights and the hood making sure that air is packed in as quickly as possible.

To handle the extra boost pressure, and the 32 percent higher in-cylinder pressures, Dodge has beefed up almost everything. Upgraded main bearings with higher-strength bolts. Mightier connecting rods with heftier bushings. Even stronger steel studs to hold down the cylinder heads.

Even all of those changes were only enough to make 900 horsepower. More than the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's 808, but not enough for the Dodge team.

The trick to 1,025 was ethanol. The Demon 170 supports E85 fuel, a mix of 15 percent high-octane gasoline and 85 percent ethanol. The engine computer uses a sensor to know when you're using the 105-octane fuel and unleashes all of the V8's power.

That ethanol fuel is also the source of the car's name. Ethanol is alcohol, and the Demon 170 needs to drink plenty of it. 85 percent is 170 proof. There's your name, and it's reflected in the Demon 170 badge, which also gets a yellow eye to tell you it's on ethanol.