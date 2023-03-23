Regina mayor says tourism campaign slogans regrettable

Regina’s mayor says no decision has been made on whether the city will keep the name of its tourism agency after a controversial rebranding roll out.

Experience Regina apologized on the weekend and removed phrases online that seemed to make light of the Saskatchewan capital’s name rhyming with female anatomy.

Some in Regina have said the slogans were unnecessary and took the city backward in advancing women’s rights.

Mayor Sandra Masters says council will need to be briefed on what went wrong.