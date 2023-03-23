Why does Succession’s Shiv Roy have such a boring wardrobe? We have a theory

Ever daydream about what your wardrobe would look like if you were to suddenly come into an obscene amount of money?

Maybe you’d have a walk-in closet of epic proportions; a who’s who of designer labels perfectly hung in colour-coded order; open accounts at every intimidatingly expensive luxury boutique and forge intimate relationships with sales associates who’d offer you first dibs on straight-off-the-runway pieces. An entire wall of gleaming Italian leather shoes? A few of Jacquemus’ colossal sun hats for a Maldivian getaway? Why not? (The PJ could, of course, accommodate such an accessory.)

With the deepest of pockets, filling a closet would surely be a joyful endeavour, an outlet for self-expression on steroids. So why does “Succession” billionaire scion Siobhan “Shiv” Roy dress like she couldn’t care less about style?

The hit HBO show, winner of 13 Emmys and five Golden Globes, returns for its fourth and final season on Sunday. Throughout the series, the left-leaning consultant-cum-chess-master played to perfection by Sarah Snook has taken on mergers, power plays and winner-takes-all family psychodrama in a splurgy but completely forgettable wardrobe. Episode in and episode out, we’ve seen understated silk blouses and tailored trousers; conservative suiting from boardroom-appropriate labels like Max Mara, Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren; and an unwavering dedication to the blandest palette possible (so much dove grey).

In the evening — what should be a reprieve from deals and office drama — Shiv is still all business. She wields her power in another way, wearing subtly sexy gowns on the gala circuit; the most memorable being a backless sapphire velvet Monique Lhuillier gown and a black halter-neck Jay Godfrey dress with a thigh-high slit.

But save for an Italian jaunt for her mother’s wedding in Season 3, where she briefly sported an uncharacteristically revealing, turquoise-hued halter dress that set the internet ablaze — a sartorial middle finger to mommy dearest, perhaps? — Shiv almost never deviates from expensive-looking corporate utility wear that blends with the neutral decor of the C-suite and megayacht alike.

The fantasy of joyful fashion fuelled by limitless credit cards doesn’t align with the reality of the ultra-rich, at least not for families born into hushed generational wealth like the Roys. All that money and zero flash to show for it is the whole point. Michelle Matland, the “Succession” costume designer since day one, once called the Roys “the anti-Kardashians.” She told Vogue Australia, “The posture of wealth doesn’t mean all that much to them.”

The sentiment is best proven by the“billionaire ball cap” frequently sported by patriarch Logan Roy and his tortured son Kendall: completely ordinary to the untrained eye, it’s actually a $600-plus cashmere hat by Loro Piana. Roman Roy, the youngest son, has access to the most exquisite tailoring in the world, but he opts for too-tight dress shirts and oddly mismatched colour combinations that any schmuck with an office job might wear. That’s the thing about stealth wealth: you don’t have to shout “I’m rich” from the rooftops when you have the bank accounts to back it all up.

Julianne Costigan, a Toronto style consultant who counts high-net-worth individuals among her clientele, sees Shiv’s commitment to sartorial blandness as a cleverly calculated choice. When Shiv wears yet another perfectly tailored but unremarkable grey suit, it isn’t a decision born out of apathy; it’s an indication of how much clothing matters when you’re in the pursuit of power.

Like Shiv, many of Costigan’s clients hold top-level positions in male-dominated industries like business, politics, sports and law. Here, a woman’s style can be more noted than her acumen — for better or worse. “What these women crave is a wardrobe where they can walk into a room and receive instant respect,” says Costigan. “They don’t want their clothing to be talked about.”