Would you cut your hair in the middle of your wedding? Inside the wildest new wedding trend

Multiple wedding looks have been a trend for awhile: it’s now surprisingly common for brides wear up to five looks on their big day. (Paris Hilton took the trend to its max at her 2021 wedding; she wore seven dresses over three days.)
But now, an even more drastic bridal style switch-up is taking hold: the wedding haircut, which takes place between the ceremony and reception.
On TikTok, there are millions of views on videos showing brides putting a cutting cape over their wedding dress before a hairstylist chops their lengthy beach waves into a sleek bob, or adds a shaggy curtain fringe.
Bridal hairstyling specialist Shannon Petrolito is a fan of the wedding haircut trend. “The wedding hair chop takes this idea of changing your look to a whole new level,” she says. “You can completely change the tone of your style and the event.” Petrolito adds that the wedding haircut trend is ideal for brides who are naturally daring, or who have a creative spirit.
If you’re considering the wedding haircut, Petrolito recommends planning for your chop to occur during the middle portion of your celebration.
“Ideally, the haircut happens after the ceremony and formal wedding portraits, but before cocktail hour,” she explains. “You need at least an hour to make this happen and a calm space at your venue. Build the haircut into your wedding day timeline and don’t forget to have your wedding photographer document it all — it’s a unique moment to capture.”
Whether or not a wedding haircut is in your future, here’s what’s trending for 2023 wedding hair. Petrolito breaks down her top three styles.
“I love a sleek pony, one with soft waves, or extremely undone and textured,” says Petrolito. “Bows are still big this year as a bridal hair accessory — an alluring ponytail adorned with a hair bow ticks all the boxes.”
This sleek half-updo with waves is inspired by Jennifer Lopez‘s hairstyle during her Las Vegas elopement. “The super-structured glam waves have had their moment,” says Petrolito. “I like the contrasts in this softer look.”
This look inspired by Paris Hilton’s wedding ceremony look. “She went with a timeless bridal hairstyle with a side part and soft bang, but suddenly it looked incredibly modern,” says Petrolito. “I love a more tousled version of this style.”
Alison McGill is a Toronto-based wedding expert and freelance contributor for The Kit and the Star. Reach her via email: am@thekit.ca
