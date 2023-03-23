Would you cut your hair in the middle of your wedding? Inside the wildest new wedding trend

Multiple wedding looks have been a trend for awhile: it’s now surprisingly common for brides wear up to five looks on their big day. (Paris Hilton took the trend to its max at her 2021 wedding; she wore seven dresses over three days.)

But now, an even more drastic bridal style switch-up is taking hold: the wedding haircut, which takes place between the ceremony and reception.

On TikTok, there are millions of views on videos showing brides putting a cutting cape over their wedding dress before a hairstylist chops their lengthy beach waves into a sleek bob, or adds a shaggy curtain fringe.

Bridal hairstyling specialist Shannon Petrolito is a fan of the wedding haircut trend. “The wedding hair chop takes this idea of changing your look to a whole new level,” she says. “You can completely change the tone of your style and the event.” Petrolito adds that the wedding haircut trend is ideal for brides who are naturally daring, or who have a creative spirit.