Review - 2023 Acura TLX Type S

Perhaps where the Type S truly shines the brightest is in the balance of its chassis when tackling a corner. Yes, this is a heavy car, and the weight is immediately felt in between apexes. It requires more focus than in the European competition. You essentially need to grab the car by the scruff of the neck to really have it show you its personality. If the BMW M340i is James Bond kicking butt wearing a suit and tie, the TLX Type S is Luke Hobbs in the Fast and the Furious franchise. It’s relentless brute force.

But never does the car exhibit unwanted understeer. A simple stab at the throttle will allow this sedan to quickly rotate thanks to that excellent and quick-reacting all-wheel drive system, while adaptive dampers help quell the excess fat. And gosh does it generate grip on a snowy surface. Acura’s SH-AWD has more than once been awarded for its mechanical brilliance, and the TLX Type S showcases this engineering tour de force brighter than all other models within the brand’s lineup.

A Strangely Compromised Interior

Inside, the TLX Type S carries on the theme of exclusivity thanks to beautiful red sport bucket seats covered in leather and suede. Red leather stretches all the way to doors and center console and white-faced gauges with red font and needles add to the car’s sporty pretentions, all while harkening back to Acura models of yore.

In typical Acura fashion, build quality and fit and finish are second to none, with utmost comfort up front thanks to those impeccable seats. The steering wheel is also thick and enjoyable to grab, while the subtle Type S logo on the bottom of it reminds you that you’re behind the wheel of something special.

Sadly, the TLX suffers from some ergonomic downfalls, notably its ridiculously complicated infotainment system. For starters, none of it can be touch-operated. Instead, Acura forces you to use a trackpad installed on the center console. Not only does the trackpad occupy a good chunk of the console’s available space, it’s downright impossible to operate while driving.

Acura wants you to understand that it mimics the screen, meaning that if you hit the bottom right corner of the pad, you’ll hit the bottom right corner of the screen. That’s all fine until you activate Android Auto, in which case It just becomes some other lame trackpad that requires you to drag your finger to toggle between menus and apps. What you end up with is a car that’s notoriously complicated to use and dangerously distracting while driving.

Then there’s the rear seat room. It’s cramped back there, which doesn’t make sense considering how big a TLX is. Yet, none of that size helps improve rear cabin space. It’s a missed opportunity for a car that borders on full-size sedan proportions.

Different and Exclusive

At the end of the day though, it’s hard to argue against the highly exclusive nature of an Acura TLX Type S. These things aren’t being built in large quantities, and Acura doesn’t plan on selling it for a long time, so expect this model to hold its value well in the second-hand car market.

Behind the exclusive badge lies a highly capable sport sedan that dares to dance to the beat of a different drum. This allows Acura to settle into the luxury sport sedan segment with confidence, as no other carmaker offers what a TLX Type S has to offer. If you’re looking for something that comes with its own charismatic personality, the Acura TLX Type S is definitely a keeper.

This vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.