I’m a guy who hates all my clothes. How can I make my wardrobe more stylish? Ask the Kit

Ask The Kit is the real-talk advice column you never knew you needed. Every month, style expert Shayne Stephens answers your pressing men’s style questions. What are the best men’s shirts? What kind of suit should I buy if I’ll only have one? Send your Qs to ask@thekit.ca

The past three years threw my style for a loop. I no longer feel that my wardrobe represents where I’m at in life, and I want to rebuild it. To be honest, I’m lost. Where does one even begin? — Anders, Toronto

Anders, I’m going to let you in on a little secret: even the most fashionable men among us have felt lost at some point on their style journey.

I found myself in a similar predicament to you some years ago when I moved to Toronto from Winnipeg. While I’d always fancied myself dapper, the move exposed significant cracks in my sartorial foundation. The rockabilly looks that had defined my rambling years back home suddenly felt foreign and uncomfortable in my new surroundings. Insecurity crept in. Was I going to have to join the suit and tie brigade I saw on the subway every morning, or even worse, abandon all colour for black? The thought sent a shudder down my spine. To be sure, I was evolving and my wardrobe needed to as well. But how … and without losing myself in the process?

The first step for me came in the form of a philosophical paradigm shift. Up until then, I had equated style solely with fashion and trend. By reading the pages of “GQ,” however, I realized that personal style is so much bigger than fashion, informed by so much more. I didn’t need to wear designer clothes — or even know who Issey Miyake was — to have style. I already had it. And uniquely so. You already have style, too: You just need to edit it, tweak it and own it, based on the interests, hobbies and musical tastes that are already authentic to you.

Psychobabble aside, there are some simple, practical strategies that will help get your wardrobe moving in the right direction. Here are the five things I recommend you do:

Assess your lifestyle

To me, this is the most important first step, because it provides a clear picture of who you are and what your style is. Are you required to follow a dress code in any area of your life? How do you commute to work? What are your hobbies? Do you spend a significant part of the year somewhere warm? The answers to these questions will help you identify areas to focus on. For example, let’s say you wear casual suiting to work and play golf on the weekends. Make elevated polo shirts, which look great under a suit and are perfect for golf, your thing.

Pick men’s fashion favourites

It is incredibly easy to find sartorial inspiration on social media, no matter your area of interest. Use it! A list of people to follow to get you started: Nick Wooster (@nickwooster), Satoshi Kawamoto (@Satie_San), Nicco Cesari (@niccocesari), Matthew Zorpas (@matthewzorpas), Momo (@boon.vivant_) and Tomoyoshi Takada (@tomoyoshi_takada) — these are all guys who have established their own signature style and are great sources of inspiration. When you find someone whose wardrobe resonates with you, take note of how their clothes fit in the outfits you like and which staple pieces he routinely employs. When you go shopping, show the inspiration images to the associates so they can help you find pieces with a similar esthetic.