‘Flamenco is a lifestyle’: Inside Seville’s fabulous flamenco scene, which is kicking up its heels again, post-pandemic

In the museum’s displays, I find looping films, static exhibits, touchscreen panels, and audio interpretations accessible by QR codes. I learn about the history of flamenco, its 60 forms, the basics of flamenco dance and its most renowned practitioners.

One exhibit features two dance instruction machines. More whimsical than practical, these handcrafted mechanical devices are cranked by hand to activate wooden shoes affixed to the top. It works like a player piano. The shoes tap out various dance steps representative of a few of the many flamenco styles.

I learn that flamenco’s roots reach back to medieval times, when Spain was a Muslim land and Roma people made their way from India through Europe and onto the Iberian Peninsula. Folk music and dance rooted in these cultures intermingled with Christian and Sephardic Jewish traditions. It’s in this meeting of cultures that flamenco was forged.

I leave the museum, increasingly certain that a three-year pandemic is unlikely to drive a centuries-old, deeply rooted art form to extinction. I see posters advertising shows on every street. Most souvenir shops sell tickets to tablao shows. The many stores specializing in frilly, flamboyant flamenco dresses attract curious tourists.

In Plaza Nueva, near Catedral de Sevilla and the Moorish palace Real Alcázar de Sevilla — the city’s busiest tourist area — solo flamenco buskers perform regularly. At the sprawling Plaza de España, built for the Ibero-American Exposition of 1929, a flamenco troupe busks several times a day. Their unscheduled performances are of the quality found in the tablaos. At times, the dancers seem possessed, moving some onlookers to tears.

Back at Flamenco la Cantaora, the female flamenco dancer takes the stage, her costume bubbling with polka dots. Whereas the male dancer’s performance relied on furious footwork, she uses her whole body to express herself. As she taps out a rhythm with her heels and toes, her hands and fingers turn graceful loops. She looks this way, then that, flips her shawl about, then punctuates a completed dance sequence with hand slaps against her thighs.

The male dancer joins her. They prance and pose like mating birds. Their feet clatter like a heated argument, followed by a call and response so passionate, I find myself glancing away. They finish in a crescendo of sound and movement, acknowledge the applause and retreat to the kitchen, leaving the stage to the singer and guitarist.

The guitarist’s right hand flutters over the strings, each finger lifting a delicate note, building a complex scaffold for the singer to climb. Eyes closed, the singer claps and moans, reaching for something deep within. He erupts into a dirge called a cante jondo, one of the oldest forms of flamenco chanting. It bursts from him, a fusion of grief, longing and a yearning for connection.

By the end of their performance, I feel I’ve witnessed something profoundly personal and at the same time universal. It’s intimate, human connection that threatened flamenco. It’s the same universality of human experience that’s slowly pulling tourists back to the tablaos.

I remember something Ines Cortes told me. “There will always be flamenco in Seville,” she said. “If this spring is good, autumn will be much better. Then we can say the crisis is over.”

If you go

Inspired by 19th-century music halls, Flamenco la Cantaora offers a new performance weekly. You can take in a 60-minute show with a drink (25 euros) or dinner (from 60 euros).

With a history dating back to 1952, El Patio Sevillano puts on a performance every day of the year. You can watch a 90-minute show with a drink (38 euros) or dinner (from 60 euros).

Beyond its museum exhibitions and flamenco performances, Museo del Baile Flamenco also runs a variety of experiences, including beginner-friendly dance classes.