’What if everyone’s younger than me … and fitter than me?’ How a fitness retreat to Thailand helped me accept my aging body

“You’ve got this! It’s just around the corner, maybe 100 metres,” encouraged my hiking guide Lander as I trudged up to where he was waiting for me on a steep paved incline flanked by palm trees and lush foliage.

Red-faced, sweaty and bent over with hands on hips, I told Lander to go ahead and catch up to the rest of our group. Like billy goats, they had traipsed up the steepest final part of the trail much faster than I had and were already at our destination: a giant oblong boulder seemingly precariously perched on top of another massive rock above the verdant rainforest.

I couldn’t stop grinning — with awe and relief — once I finally reached the picturesque spot, where I took my turn walking across a narrow wooden bridge to pose for celebratory photos and admire views of the robin-egg-blue Gulf of Thailand. I was all smiles and high-fives until I remembered my arthritic knees would have to make their way back down the slope, a trek likely to be more painful than the way up.

The 6.5-kilometre round-trip hike was the first outing of my weeklong fitness retreat at Visit Natural Detox Resort on Koh Samui, one of Thailand’s most popular islands. I’d chosen the all-inclusive program in coastal Lamai (despite its awkward name) because I craved a fitness-centric tropical getaway, and Thailand had recently reopened its borders after a pandemic shutdown.

The eight-day, all-inclusive “Reset Your Body” package (33,990 Thai baht, or about $1,370) featured a robust exercise program: cardio early every morning in the form of hiking, Muay Thai (Thai boxing), road biking or water aerobics; late morning yoga sessions; and late afternoon strength and conditioning classes in an open-air studio.

As a veteran of travelling solo to exercise-intensive retreats, I’d always felt fabulous after a week of eating whole foods and sweating in nature. But that was before my increasingly annoying aches and pains: a wobbly ankle, a clicking-and-popping right hip, and a chronically cranky low back that sent me to physical therapy.

“What if I can’t make it through the hikes? What if I can’t do all the exercise classes? What if everyone’s younger than me … fitter than me?” I asked my husband, who planned to spend the week simply kicking back at a few different bungalows on the island. “What if I hate it and I’m miserable?”

“So, you’ll give me a call, we’ll meet up, and we’ll both hang out on the beach,” the smart man replied.

Still, I was determined — stiff joints and all — to make the most of my wellness getaway. I figured if I did get beat up during workouts in hot, humid temperatures, the retreat’s included daily hour-long massages could help soothe sore muscles, as would soaks in the swimming pool just outside my door.

After recovering from that initial steep hike, I welcomed our next group adventure: a shorter trek through thick jungle, where we manoeuvred around slippery tree roots on a muddy trail. Our glorious reward was a small waterfall cascading into a basin, and we eagerly jumped in after stripping down to bathing suits. Lander got us to swim behind the falls to have the rushing deluge shoot us back out into the pool. This fun water feature had me splashing and giggling like a kid in a favourite summer swimming hole.