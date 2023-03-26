Just across the border, Buffalo and Rochester offer a weekend escape with art, culture and community

Cross over the Rainbow Bridge into Buffalo, and in about 1.5 hours from Toronto, you’ll discover a vibrant arts scene, architectural gems, a revitalized waterfront and cool neighbourhoods to explore. Once the eighth-largest city in America, Buffalo still boasts an infrastructure from its heyday around the turn of the century; now, artists and a new breed of entrepreneurs are participating in a creative renaissance, capitalizing on readily available (and relatively affordable) warehouse spaces and office buildings.

Just over an hour’s drive from Buffalo, you’ll find Rochester, which also has a strong arts scene and innovative, large-scale social enterprises. In 2018, it was even named the 17th most “arts-vibrant” city in the United States by SMU DataArts, a national centre for arts research.

As a Toronto-based travel writer, I’ve explored almost every corner of Ontario during the pandemic. But for a weekend getaway, Buffalo and Rochester offer a uniquely fun and arts-filled escape — and they require no more time on the highway than a jaunt up the 401. Here are a few of the many ways you can experience these two cities just across the border.

Silo City, Buffalo

“You need people to have a city,” says Rick Smith, president of Rigidized Metals Corp. In 2006, Smith bought up 12 acres and over two million square feet of abandoned industrial space, including four sets of silos, two flour mills and a malt house on Buffalo’s waterfront. The destination has now been converted into Silo City, envisioned as a “campus for the arts,” a project the visionary describes as “slow burn regeneration.”

The vibe is low-key in winter. On a recent Sunday afternoon at Duende, a funky bar and event space next to the silos, we lounged on sofas listening to a five-piece jazz band and sipping their signature Vida Vera cocktails (reposado tequila, rosemary and curaçao). But come warmer weather, the place is buzzing, with people sitting at outdoor tables listening to music, enjoying Barbary’s brisket or taking in the cultural programming, such as spoken word and poetry readings, photography workshops, and art installations in the abandoned silos.

Graycliff, near Buffalo

Frank Lloyd Wright fans shouldn’t miss Graycliff, an estate designed by the famous American architect as a summer home for his friends and lifelong benefactors, the Martin family, in Derby, N.Y., about a half-hour drive from Buffalo. Wright designed this home as well as the family’s city home, the Martin House, which you can also tour, right in downtown Buffalo.

Located on a bluff overlooking Lake Erie, Graycliff is a fine example of Wright’s “organic architecture,” connecting nature with its interiors. Isabelle Martin, whose eyesight was failing, demanded a view of the lake from every room, and the house is flooded with light. To visit, guided tours are required, and reservations are recommended.

ArtisanWorks, Rochester