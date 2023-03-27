Could the banking crisis threaten your savings? Here are some steps you can take so you don’t get burned

There is good reason why bankers are supposed to be cautious and boring.

Peak interest

Meanwhile, the gradual central bank hiking of interest rates that began early last year is getting somewhere near a peak. Last week the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark federal-funds rate by 25 basis points (0.25 per cent), bringing it to a range of 4.75 to five per cent. Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada decided to pause further increases in its benchmark policy rate, which is at 4.5 per cent.

Central bankers are carefully scrutinizing trends with inflation and the overall economy, which should determine the extent to which further interest rate increases might prove necessary. Inflation has started to come down, but how fast and how far is uncertain.

Statistics Canada reported last week that the Consumer Price Index rose 5.2 per cent in February year-over-year, down from January’s figure of 5.9 per cent and much lower than the peak of 8.1 per cent hit in mid-2022.

But there’s still a long way to go to reach the long-term goal of getting inflation closer to two per cent. Interest rate increases tend to work their way through the economy with lags, so the full impact of rising interest rates won’t be felt for many months.

That creates a lot of uncertainty about where economic conditions will end up later this year and next. Economists debate whether we’ll get a fairly benign “soft landing,” or a harsher recessionary “hard landing,” or possibly “stagflation” with inflation persisting alongside stagnant growth.

In the face of so much uncertainty, that begs the question of how you find the right balance in still trying to earn a decent return without making yourself too vulnerable to the many investment risks lurking out there.

In general, it makes sense for most average investors to stick with some tried-and-true principles of prudent investing.

Insure your deposits

To start with, the recent banking mini-crisis is a timely reminder to ensure that money held in savings accounts and GICs is protected by deposit insurance (at least when it’s held in smaller institutions outside the big six Canadian banks).

The federal Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. insures bank deposits up to $100,000 per account type. Higher limits often apply to provincially regulated credit unions (with limits varying according to the credit union’s home province). In the unlikely event of bank failure, don’t count on Canadian regulators extending guarantees to uninsured depositors, as was recently done in the U.S.

Find your balance

When it comes to your investment portfolio, maintain the right balance between stocks and fixed income that suits your objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon and other personal circumstances.

A classic asset allocation of 60 per cent stocks and 40 per cent investment-grade fixed income continues to work well for many investors in it for the long-term, but the right mix will vary widely based on personal situations.

Be cautious about trying to tinker with your asset mix in response to market conditions. No one can predict short-term market movements and time the market with any degree of reliability.

Too often that leads to nervous investors curtailing stock holdings at reduced prices during turbulent times, and then having to pay higher prices to get back in the market after conditions have stabilized and prices recovered.

Stay diversified by individual stocks, sectors and geographic areas. That way you won’t get overly hurt by big price declines affecting an individual stock (like the specific banks that recently failed), or particular sector (like U.S. regional banks as a group the last several weeks). Be cautious about the more speculative sectors of the market, and consider avoiding altogether the most speculative investments (like cryptocurrencies).

With fixed income, most average investors should stick largely with highly creditworthy forms of fixed income like investment-grade bonds and government-insured GICs. Be cautious about high-yield bonds, because they tend to get hit hard during periods of market mayhem when you stand to benefit most from the stability of higher-grade bonds.

While long-term bonds suffered drops in value as interest rates climbed over the last year or so, it’s fine to include some long-term investment grade bonds in portfolios now. Additional large increases in interest rates are unlikely at this point and these bonds are earning a fairly healthy rate of interest.

David Aston, a freelance contributing columnist for the Star, is a personal finance and investment journalist. He has a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. Reach him via email: davidastonstar@gmail.com