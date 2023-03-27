These Toronto teachers are growing their family while also planning for retirement. What’s the best way forward?

Jess and Rory really know their numbers. They are pretty organized financially. Retirement planning is a lot easier when you have an indexed defined benefit pension plan, let alone two of them.

Jess is hesitant to pay $12,000 to buy back the pension service missed during her maternity leave because it only buys her $1,200 more pension in retirement. She might want to look at the fine print as that $1,200 pension could be in today’s dollars. If it is indexed at two per cent between now and age 65, it could be more than $2,000 per year by then, and increase each year thereafter with the cost of living. Depending on her investment risk tolerance, she may do better to buy the additional pension compared to investing in an RRSP, for example. Assuming a four per cent return on her RRSP, the breakeven might be in her mid-80s. In other words, if she lives well into her 80s, she might receive more pension income than RRSP withdrawals for the same $12,000.

Jess and Rory might benefit from doing some retirement planning. This might help them work backwards and set some goals today. Their retirement may be largely covered by their pensions. Their children’s post-secondary costs may be largely covered by grandparent contributions to an RESP. If they can establish their required investing and debt repayment targets, they can spend what is left over without guilt. No doubt they will need a second bathroom before long as their little ones get a bit older.

Depending on their mortgage interest rate, they should consider whether further TFSA contributions or making extra mortgage payments is better for them. If they have a variable mortgage rate, they could be paying six to seven per cent interest. They would need to expect a similar rate of return from their TFSA to be better off compared to paying down debt. They probably will not have much RRSP room because pension plan members have a pension adjustment that reduces their ability to contribute to an RRSP. Further retirement income may not be as important as dealing with short- and medium-term expenses given the expensive age and stage they are in right now.

Results: Spending in week one: $2,230. Spending in week two: $234.

Take-aways: Jess says she and Rory will be making concrete plans to do some retirement planning and set some goals as per Heath’s suggestion. She found Heath’s advice about the buyback in pension particularly intriguing and wants to learn more about her options.

“There’s just so many components now and it keeps changing so quickly,” Jess says. “I’m going to set up an appointment to speak with a professional, not just about retirement planning, but the whole shebang.”

However, Jess disagrees with Heath’s recommendation that the children’s post-secondary costs may be largely covered by grandparent contributions to an RESP, especially as they may want to pursue more than one degree in the future. “Having gone through three degrees, there’s no way,” she says.

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca