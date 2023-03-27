Feeling poorer? You are. Here’s how much less you’re making now than you were three years ago

So, what can people do to make up for that lost income?

Define the needs from the wants

It’s important to go back to the basics and ask yourself what you need versus what you want, said Janet Gray, certified financial planner with Money Coaches Canada.

“Everyone is getting hit by inflation, and it’s especially harder for those who have lower incomes or fluctuating incomes,” she said. “You really need to sit down and ask, what are the expenses that are necessary and what can I delay or forgo short term? It’s painful and inconvenient but unfortunately it’s what you have to do.”

Housing and utility bills are necessary expenses but finding food deals at grocery stores and eating out less are ways to cut back, as well as discretionary spending with subscriptions, travel, and personal grooming appointments (such as manicures and facials).

If you’re left with $100 in additional income at the end of the month, then put it into savings, Gray said.

Rent out a room

If you live in a residence with a spare room it’s beneficial to rent it out, said Pamela George, a financial literacy counsellor.

“When the school year is about to start often students are looking for some kind of accommodation, or you can rent it out to a peer,” she said.

It can bring in hundreds of dollars of extra monthly income, while also helping with the housing supply crunch, George added.

Get a side hustle

Getting a side hustle can supplement some lost income, experts say. But think of it more as a side gig that taps into an unused talent, George said.

“A side hustle could be walking your neighbour’s dog, which is fine,” she said. “But think about what you enjoy and love and maybe turn it into a way to make money. Then it can be something you look forward to.”

Also, spring cleaning can turn into a potential yard sale to earn some extra cash, said Jessica Moorhouse, financial educator and host of the More Money Podcast.

If there are any furniture or household items you no longer use, consider selling it on Facebook marketplace or other online sites. There’s also the option to thrift items and resell them at a higher prices, she added.

George said one of her clients sells household items online, earning around $400 in cash every month.

“It really involves thinking outside of the box, but these practices do work,” she said.

A raise or new job

Asking for a raise is very dependent on where you work, experts say. But if it’s a bigger company than asking for $5,000 more in salary isn’t a “big ask,” said Moorhouse.

“That’s literally nothing for them but could be life-changing for you,” she said. There’s no harm in asking, and if they’re unable to provide a raise or bonus then looking for a new job might be necessary, she added.

While it’s difficult in the current economy to look for new work, some jobs might provide better benefits and pensions, or provide a much higher salary. If that’s the case, it’s worth exploring your options, Moorhouse said.

For the foreseeable future, Maxfield says she will stay in long-term care, but that means making some big lifestyle changes, such as living with a roommate.

“I’ve been used to living on my own, so it’s a big adjustment,” she said. “It’s a really tough time out there right now for so many people.”

Clarrie Feinstein is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star. Reach Clarrie via email: clarriefeinstein@torstar.ca