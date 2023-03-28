Review – 2023 BMW 230i xDrive Coupe

The biggest difference between the 230i and M240i is the engine. The 230i gets a turbocharged 2-litre 4-cylinder that produces 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque from just 1600 rpm. It’s not the silky-smooth straight-6 but the 4-cylinder has plenty of power and character of its own. It’s enough that you’ll probably never even notice the missing horses.

The smaller engine is also lighter, and when you reduce weight over the front axle the effect on driving dynamics is very positive. And indeed the steering feels even better in the 230i. There’s a light, chuckable feel that will immediately bring a smile to your face. This car gives you the confidence to push harder in the corners and explore the higher regions of the rev counter more often. And that’s makes it more fun more of the time. The M240i can sometimes feel almost too powerful and too restricted on public roads.

Like the M240i, the 230i is only available in xDrive all-wheel drive format, but it still feels rear driven as power only gets sent to the front wheels when necessary.

Both cars share that same delicate handling balance, and near 50/50 weight distribution. The BMW 230i also rides really well for what it is. It’s a small car with a relatively short wheel base and a stiff suspension but it shrugs off the worst roads, translating impacts into muffled thunks that never seems to intrude into the cabin. It doesn’t have a luxury car ride, but it’s also not so stiff that you’ll regret taking it on a road trip.

In fact, a road trip is where this 230i will shine brightest. It 390 litre trunk is larger than you think it is and its back seat can be used to transport actual humans. It’s also efficient, returning less than 8L/100 km on the highway, and its small footprint means that you can park it just about anywhere.

It’s also quiet, and unlike the M240i it doesn’t have a shouty exhaust. The seats are also very comfortable and supportive and they don’t break down on a long drive, which greatly reduces driver fatigue behind the wheel. And since road trips are supposed to be about the journey and not the destination, the 230i will enhance eveyr journey, guaranteed.

My biggest gripe is that this is the perfect example of a car that’s just begging for a manual transmission. I understand why it’s not offered on the M240i but the base model BMWs were where you’d historically find the three-pedal cars. Not here, though. If you want a 2 Series with a manual you’ll have to wait for the M2, which won’t be cheap.

The 2 Series coupe gives us hope that enthusiast cars are still alive in Munich but we just don’t know how much longer that’s going to last. If the new i4 is any indication, however, we should actually be pretty stoked for the future. But for us that crave a bit of BMW nostalgia right now, the 230i is here and it’s great.

This vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.