It’s maple syrup festival time! Four travel-worthy places to experience the best of sugaring season

The history of maple syrup in this land dates back to the Indigenous Peoples who taught early settlers how to pierce trees for “sweet water.” Since then, the liquid gold has become a shorthand for Canadiana. Here are just a few places to learn more during the sugaring season and beyond.

Road trip through Muskoka

The Muskoka Maple Trail (on now until April 28) lets you create your own self-guided tour of maple-themed spots across Ontario cottage country. You can have the quintessential maple farm experience at the family-owned, 100-acre Sugarbush Hill Maple Farm; dine on maple-inspired fare at places like Bayview Wildwood Resort; sample the Maple Espresso IPA by Clear Lake Brewing Co.; or book in for the maple sugar body polish at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa. The celebration comes to a close with the daylong Muskoka Maple Festival (April 29) in downtown Huntsville, which will feature maple treats from local restaurants and bakeries, alongside live music, busker performances and lumberjack competitions.

Tour Lanark County year-round

If you can’t make it out to Perth, Ont.’s Festival of the Maples (slated to return April 29) or out to a sugar bush before the sap stops flowing, you can still plan a trip to Lanark County, which abounds with sugar maple trees (take note for fall leaf peeping, too). Located west of Ottawa, the region claims the title of “maple syrup capital of Ontario,” and highlights year-round experiences in its own Maple Trail. Local producers of the liquid gold include Wheelers Maple in Lanark Highlands; the family-owned agritourism destination encompasses a cedar-log pancake house within a 730-acre forest, and multiple hiking trails. It’s also home to a museum that holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of maple syrup production artifacts — more than 5,200.

Visit a Quebec heritage sugar shack

No place rivals Quebec in maple syrup: The province has roughly 13,300 maple producers across 12 major regions, accounting for about 72 per cent of the world’s supply. Most sugar shacks are open only seasonally, including the popular (and quick-to-sell-out) Au Pied de Cochon cabane à sucre. But the tradition-steeped Sucrerie de la Montagne, located atop Mont Rigaud about an hour’s drive west of Montreal, welcomes guests year-round. Come during the sugaring-off season (February to April) to see how the syrup is made the old-school way, from tree sap tapping to boiling on a wood-fired evaporator, or visit any month just to feast. The heritage site also has several maisonettes — rustic wood cottages in the woods — for overnight stays.

Travel down to Vermont

Maple syrup may be an emblem of Canada, but Vermont makes 2.5 million gallons a year, more than any other state (though a drop in the bucket compared to Quebec). While the flavour distinctions between the next-door neighbours may be a matter of debate or taste, you can try for yourself at the Vermont Maple Festival (April 28 to 30), held in the quaint city of St. Albans, close to Lake Champlain. Events on the calendar include sugar house tours, a craft and specialty food show, the state’s largest maple syrup contest, and kid-friendly entertainment.