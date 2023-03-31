Being in beautiful Banff, alive, would be enough. What I learned going on my first trip after cancer treatment

The first step in going on a trip after cancer was accepting that it would be different, because I was different. But there was no way I wasn’t going.

There were some practical considerations. Because of the chemical warfare in my body, I had become immunocompromised. I would have to be extra careful to avoid germs and any and all infections, not just COVID-19. Travelling through busy airports to a destination that attracts 4 million people each year was suddenly a bit nerve-racking.

So I treated myself to the comfort of a business-class flight from Toronto to Calgary, using airline loyalty points. I also took full advantage of the airport golf cart shuttles for the first time ever. I had learned that when you have limited energy for walking, you preserve it for what matters.

In Banff, my friend had chosen the perfect place for us to stay. The Dorothy Motel is a boutique motel on the edge of downtown Banff that uses self-service check-in via your smartphone, so I could access my room without having to interact with anyone else. The cute outdoor courtyard was a comfortable place to gather for birthday snacks and Rummoli games with family in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains.

Ah, those mountains. Every free moment, I looked up. These extreme beauties surround the town of Banff, beckoning to be summitted. But how? Heck, I had a ground-floor room because I couldn’t walk up one flight of stairs.

The Banff Gondola whisked me close to the top of Sulphur Mountain in eight minutes. And there I was, standing 2,281 metres above sea level, a world away from the hospital, looking out at a sweeping vista, learning to identify Mount Rundle and Cascade Mountain.

Some people walk up to this summit, hiking a 5.5-kilometre switchback trail. Some people take the 600-metre boardwalk trail to Sanson Peak. On a different day, in a different year, I would have done both.

But on this day, I couldn’t have been happier just to be there. My friend and I did a celebratory disco dance with the mirror-ball-covered bear statue, then sank into Muskoka chairs to recover from that excitement. Taking the gondola and basking in the views did not feel like a consolation prize. It felt like being on top of the world.

After that, well, I wanted all the outdoor adventure Banff had to offer that I could manage.

At the foot of Sulphur Mountain, we went for a soak in the Banff Upper Hot Springs. Some say these natural thermal waters are healing. All I know is that this 40-degree hot pool with mountain views was balm for the soul, and that my body felt so recharged the next day I signed up for a three-hour Bikescape tour of Banff — made possible by an electronic mountain bike. Racing on off-road trails, it was a rush to ride again.

Before I got sick, I sometimes packed my trips with so many activities, I’d come home in need of a vacation from my vacation. This time, I wasn’t sure I’d be able to do any. What I learned in Banff was that accessibility is beautiful, and every moment doing more than you thought was possible, however small, is a gift.