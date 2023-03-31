First Drive - 2023 Nissan Ariya e-4orce AWD

But judging from all the technology underhood – sorry, no frunk in the Ariya – both cold and warm conditions have been impressively addressed. Importantly, the Ariya offers a standard heat pump to improve cold weather range, and a battery pre-conditioning system to help DC quick charge the Ariya faster. There’s also a liquid cooling system for the battery that will help with thermal management after a few DC quick charges on long drives – lessons all clearly learned from the Leaf, which debuted in 2011 without any of these items.

Still different compared to even the current Leaf is that the Ariya uses the CCS charging standard for DC quick charging, which charges faster and located in many more places than the Leaf’s CHAdeMO system. It’s another nail in CHAdeMO’s coffin, at least here in North America, where both Kia and now Nissan with the Ariya have switched to CCS in their latest products.

Being able to DC quick charge multiple times in the Ariya on longer drives is a positive, and an advantage over the Toyota/Subaru EV twins that don’t recommend DC charging more than twice per day. But it may take a little longer than usual, because a) the Ariya features some of the largest batteries in its class, and b) some of the slowest DC charging speeds, with a max of 130 kW. Nissan says that a 20 to 80 percent charge will take 35 minutes in the smaller battery Ariya, and 40 minutes with the larger pack, whether e-4orce or FWD.

And one more quick charging tip, for the Ariya and maybe other EVs: if it’s plugged into a DC quick charger and won’t allow you to disconnect, try locking the doors, then unlocking. On a tight timeline, that’s as much as I learned trying to quick charge the Ariya. “We’re considering adding a sticker,” said an engineer at the event.

Granted, the vast majority of current EV owners charge at home overnight, some of those just using a standard wall outlet to sip as many electrons as possible, but most are using a Level 2 home charger at 240-volts (often called a Level 2 EVSE, or more commonly just an L2). The Nissan’s 7.2 kW onboard charger is on the slow side too, and if you ever manage to roll into your garage with a 0 percent charge, Nissan says it’ll take roughly 14 hours to charge it back up to 100 percent.

These are all important considerations on the EV side of owning an Ariya, but Nissan’s stylish new EV does well on the more traditional and emotional side of SUV ownership too.

It starts with the styling, as this Nissan stands out as a futuristic yet handsomely upscale all-electric offering. There’s an illuminated badge in front, and Land Rover-like looks around back, with painted black body accents along the lower body and roof that contrasted with our tester’s fiery red hue.

Sure, there may be a touch of style sacrificed at the altar of aerodynamics, but the Ariya is on my personal list of top-three best-looking electric SUVs. And without the headroom limitations inside of the Kia EV6 and the much pricier Jaguar i-Pace.

There’s a similarly stylish and futuristically luxurious interior to match, one that could be worthy of an Infiniti badge. Nissan’s zero gravity seats are standard, and notably comfortable. The centre console and lower dash elements appear to be high-grain, low-gloss wood accents, until one notes integrated haptic buttons, so they’re almost totally flat to the eye, but just raised enough to feel by touch, with positive feedback to let you know they’ve been activated. Plus unlike on touchscreens, these buttons actually work with gloves!

There’s a powered sliding centre tray that smoothly slides in and out, and can be used as a laptop tray. The centre console that houses the Z-like shifter and cupholders can be powered back and forth, allowing the driver to tailor a perfect driving position. And the passenger receives powered memory seats on upper trims, unlike some rivals. There’s wireless Apple CarPlay, but the Android Auto is wired.

Dimensionally, the Ariya may be roughly the size of a Rogue, but lines up more with the Murano for interior spaciousness, with cargo room landing in between. There’s plenty of leg and headroom for all passengers, along with standard outboard heated seats, heated steering wheel, and both types of USB ports in the front and rear.

On the road, while there’s no sub-four-second performance Ariya version to compete with the pricier GT versions of the EV6 and Mach-E, Nissan is justifiably proud of the handling upgrade provided by its e-4orce system, which is a full-time AWD system, and doesn’t turn off a motor at any point to increase efficiency. A quick pylon course on a Sonoma raceway parking lot demonstrated how the driver can feel grip how power zips back to front, and left to right on both dry and wet portions of the course.

“There is roughly 10 times the speed of data coming in from the electric motors versus traditional mechanical systems, and can respond correspondingly quicker,” said Jim Mastronardi, the Ariya’s senior engineer in charge of dynamic performance

The e-4orce system also improves comfort, he said, as it syncs up the front and rear motors to automatically reduce pitch and dive from regeneration, which is great for kids prone to car sickness. This may disappoint some folks who may wish for true one-pedal driving, or at least more pronounced regeneration when accessing the e-Step button on the centre console, which slows you down, but not quickly, and not to a full stop.

Overall, the 2023 Nissan Ariya e-4orce stands out for its fine looks and interior appointments but gives up some charging speed and range to its competition. However, from the driver’s seat, the Ariya e-4orce with its advanced AWD system and refined interior is an excellent new addition to the rapidly growing EV market.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.