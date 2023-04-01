Why the two sides of Seattle’s food scene — ritzy and the eccentric — are worth the trip

The sprawling waterside restaurant offers its most intimate regulars personalized wine glasses, with the shape of the stemware morphing over the past seven decades (the original glass, awarded to “Riley,” is now used by that patron’s grandchildren). Also, each night one lucky party is led through the maze of back rooms to access a perch on the building’s roof to enjoy a bonus course in front of a roaring fire pit and a spectacular view of Union Lake.

Tomo, located about 20 minutes south of downtown in the White Centre area, is a product of Canlis’s considerable influence. James Beard Award — winning chef-owner Brady Ishiwata Williams was the chef at Canlis for several years before opening this sparse, tasting-menu-only restaurant in 2021. (An à la carte snack menu is also available at the bar and on the patio for walk-ins only.)

It’s the kind of no-rules-apply restaurant in vogue these days, with its informal dining room and wildly experimental dishes influenced by seasonal ingredients and the chef’s personal background. The five-course dinner menu, $86 per guest, changes constantly, but you might experience dishes like Japanese sweet potato served with kimchi and milk buns; spot prawns with grenobloise sauce and salsify; and Tomo’s signature kakigori, a loaf of Japanese-style shaved ice augmented with rotating flavours such as yuzu, coffee and vanilla.

Naturally, a rich selection of Washington wine is available at Canlis, Tomo and like-minded restaurants. While Washington wines aren’t as well-known to Canadians as those from neighbouring Oregon, the Washington wine industry is the second largest in the U.S., behind only California, with over 1,000 wineries, including many interesting small producers rarely seen outside the state.

As unassumingly elegant and spendy as Tomo may be, it proudly sits next door to a sketchy adult video store — since the restaurant doesn’t have a sign, customers are instructed to look for Taboo Video to find it.

It’s also down the street from the Southgate Roller Rink, a legitimate neighbourhood dive bar with a busy karaoke room in the front and a relic of a roller rink in the back. It’s equally popular with ultracool and shockingly proficient skaters, neighbourhood types looking for a drink, and some genuinely eccentric clientele. Similar scenes play out at bars back in the city centre, like the grimy, clown-themed pinball bar Shorty’s, which also carries an oddly appealing vibe that feels authentically Seattle.

Similarly themed bars would come off as self-consciously hipster almost anywhere else, but here they feel organically unique and full of potential for authentic human interaction — ironic from the city that invented the monoculture of Starbucks and Amazon, but that’s part of Seattle’s contradictory nature.

Like the scene at the market, these bars are full of colourful characters and a wide swath of patrons looking to keep things real, without getting too wrapped up in the trappings of pretentious restaurant and cocktail bar culture.

This in turn keeps the higher-end places orbiting a little closer to the Earth, knowing that even the city’s most celebrated tech execs and millionaire rock stars may be dining at Canlis one night, but standing in line at the regional Dick’s Drive-In for cheap burgers the next. Because if you don’t explore and celebrate both ends of the high- and lowbrow experience, you’ll miss the best of what it means to be in Seattle.

Elizabeth Chorney-Booth travelled as a guest of Visit Seattle, which did not review or approve this article.