An innovative new company will pay up to 75% of the down payment on your home — but there’s a big catch

So, is it worth looking into Ourboro to break into the housing market?

The risks of co-ownership

The point of home ownership is building equity, but the home isn’t fully yours — the majority of the home’s equity could be Ourboro’s, said Mary Sialtsis, a mortgage broker.

Plus, if you make any upgrades and repairs that add to the home appreciation, the company benefits.

Kjorven noted Ourboro has a renovation policy which allows homeowners to qualify for “renovation credits” that are paid out when the property is sold, giving homeowners a larger share of the sale proceeds.

“The amount of credits homeowners may qualify to receive is a function of the actual cost of the renovation itself versus the impact the renovation had on property appreciation,” she said.

But renovations can significantly add to a home’s value and should be fully awarded to the homeowner, experts say.

Another area of concern is if you decide to buy out Ourboro.

The home can be co-owned for up to 30 years with the first-time homebuyer able to sell the home, or make an offer to buy the company’s share at any time. But this could prove difficult said Sialtsis.

“If you want to buy them out after 10 years, do you have that kind of money? You might need to refinance, and then do you qualify for that new mortgage? There’s a lot you need to think about here,” she added.

The company says the co-ownership model is ideal for those looking to sell within the first 10 years, to not share “decades worth” of appreciation.

Ourboro mandates that prior to closing on the property, the homeowner receive independent legal advice, Kjorven said.

“Ourboro makes it sound like they’re doing this for your benefit, to ensure you don’t give too much of your home appreciation away,” said John Zinati, a Toronto-based real estate lawyer. “But they probably have an interest in getting their money and reprocessing it through another purchase.”

One final factor to consider is the lender. Ourboro has partnered with Equitable Bank, a private lender, which requires less paperwork from the buyers but has additional fees and higher interest rates than a typical bank.

Any of the Big Six banks won’t agree to finance these kinds of mortgages, said Sialtsis.

“Getting private lenders should be a loan of last resort,” she said. “Always try financing a home on your own first.”

The benefits of co-ownership

The program allows homeowners to get into the market using an innovative strategy, some experts say.

Tim Hudak, CEO of the Ontario Real Estate Association, wouldn’t comment on Ourboro’s business model specifically but said co-ownership makes housing more affordable and gives people more choice.

Because many Canadians highly value home ownership, making the process accessible is a benefit, said Karen Yolevski, chief operating officer at Royal LePage.

“We know that the down payment is a challenging aspect of the home buying process and options are good with the ability to help with your down payment,” she said.

Ourboro could also be helpful if someone wants a slight top up to reach a 20 per cent down payment.

Sialtsis said if a buyer has 15 per cent of the down payment, then getting five per cent from the company isn’t a bad idea — if a down payment is less than 20 per cent the homebuyer is restricted to a 25-year amortization and mortgage insurance. Therefore, putting at least 20 per cent can stretch your dollar, she said. But the buyer should save as quickly as possible to buy out the company which will have a 25 per cent share (the minimum under the terms of the agreement) in the home equity.

The Government of Canada already offers a co-ownership program with the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive that was introduced in 2019. The government offers five or 10 per cent of the purchase on a newly constructed home and five per cent for a resale, or existing home. However, in Toronto, that assistance doesn’t go far, said Sialtsis.

The government could do more to help homeowners, especially in the country’s most expensive markets, she added. Rent-to-own homes are also an option that Sialtsis would explore with her clients before choosing Ourboro.

Co-ownership with a company is different than co-owning with a family member, Zinati said. “Remember, they are in it to make money.”

Clarrie Feinstein is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star. Reach Clarrie via email: clarriefeinstein@torstar.ca