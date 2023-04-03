Long-term mortgage rates are falling. Is it time to lock in?

While the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank’s collapse has infected financial markets in the U.S. and Canada, there might be a silver lining for some homeowners: Banks and lenders in Canada reacted fast by slashing mortgage rates in the wake of falling bond yields.

But is it the right choice to lock in to a fixed rate?

First, remember that there are penalties, explains real estate expert Victor Tran with RATESDOTCA.

Breaking a variable-rate mortgage comes with a penalty of three months in interest. On the other hand, breaking a fixed-rate mortgage is a bit more complicated: you would either pay three months of interest or the value of the Interest Rate Differential, or IRD, whichever is higher.

Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners, says if there’s a chance you might sell your home before your mortgage term is done, you should always be careful about a fixed-rate mortgage.

Tran agrees, noting that in a declining interest rate environment, it won’t make much sense to lock into a five-year fixed rate and then potentially risk getting charged that IRD penalty down the road when rates are a little bit lower.

“Because the penalty is going to be quite massive due to the large difference between the rate you locked in at or the rate you signed for versus the new market rate.”

Heath adds that if you have a variable-rate mortgage with a fixed monthly payment, locking in a fixed rate may cause your monthly payments to rise. “A one per cent higher or lower mortgage rate on a $500,000 mortgage balance is only $5,000 per year,” he explains. “This may seem like a lot in the short-term, but over a 25-year mortgage amortization or over your lifetime, it is not a game-changer.”

The bottom line, Heath says, is if you expect rates to fall further, locking in a fixed rate now may be the wrong choice.

“Variable rates will benefit if rates fall, and there may be a chance to lock in a lower fixed rate over the next year compared to today.”