Review - 2023 Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0

The Porsche Cayman is a survivor, isn’t it? After all, the 911 is just a rung or two up in the line-up but with the amount of prestige the 911 has garnered over the decades, those rungs represent a darn steep climb. Indeed, one might say that Porsche chocked the Cayman a little bit because it didn’t want to hurt the 911’s feelings. The Cayman’s mid-engine layout is inherently better for balance than the 911’s rear-engine layout and Porsche needed to ensure the two stayed in separate orbits.

It worked for a while, but then someone at Porsche must’ve said “OK, that’s enough. This car has earned its stripes. Now, let’s see how far we can take it” and from that came this: the GTS 4.0 version of the Cayman, one of just a few naturally aspirated gas-powered Porsche models.

The GTS’s 4.0-litre flat-6 is good for 395 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque and while that puts it at the bottom of the power spectrum when it comes to the GTS range, you’d never know it. That’s because this is such a free-revving screamer of an engine with a 7,800 rpm redline (and one that makes peak power through to 7,000 rpm) that the speed is almost a by-product to the livewire feeling you get when you open the taps. It’s a fantastic look at what made Porsches oh-so sought after before the turbo wave broke: the smooth, progressive and altogether unique power delivery of a flat NA motor.

0-100 km/h takes just 4.0 seconds on cars equipped with the seven-speed dual-clutch (as seen here), on to a top speed of 288 km/h.

All this before we even get to the real nut of this thing, the real “Gran Turismo Sport” (not the game; this is what Porsche says their “GTS” stands for) aspects of what this car is all about: its mannerisms through the corners.

In addition to the power boost you have over the four-cylinder 718 Cayman S (about 45 hp and a colossal one lb-ft), GTS spec provides a host of standard chassis features. The Sport Chrono package with its clock atop the dash, for example, is standard here. It adds a Sport Plus mode for even faster gearshifts, active engine mounts, torque vectoring and a mechanical limited-slip differential. In addition to the Sport Chrono, you also get Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and the ride height drops by 20 mm.

Of all that, though, those active drivetrain mounts are what really do it for me. They help reduce vibrations caused by everything from the surface below to the running engine and they really do make it so that with the Cayman GTS, you feel like you’re piloting one solid as-one piece of machinery that makes no excuses. It rewards confident steering and throttle inputs with whip-snap response and a game attitude to spear you down your favourite road – or track – with gumption, with panache, with confidence. How this car can make it seem like it’s tapped directly into your cerebral cortex is a feeling few others out there can replicate.

Traditionally for a car like this, the manual would be the obvious choice. It’s better for driver involvement, you get a higher top speed and the 718’s shift linkage is one of the best in the biz. Plus, you save yourself the $4,250 required to get the PDK auto. However; the PDK provides a faster 0-100 km/h time and is incredibly responsive so the choice isn’t quite as black-and-white as you might think.