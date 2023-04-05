First Look - Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept

New York, NY - Well, they couldn’t hold off that long, right? After unveiling the Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept in New York last year around this time, following that up with the X Convertible across the country in Santa Monica a few months later, Hyundai’s luxury brand is at it again with this: the GV80 Coupe Concept, a steeply-raked version of the popular GV80 SUV that Genesis says is inspired by the Speedium Coupe.

According to Luc Donckerwolke, Genesis Group Chief Creative Officer, the GV80 Coupe represents a confluence of the performance luxury sedans that helped launch the brand, and the crossovers and SUVs that have since brought it to the mainstream.

“At its inception, the Genesis brand began creating luxury sedans,” he said at the unveiling of the GV80 Coupe at Genesis House in New York City’s Meatpacking district. “We have (since) added more lifestyle-oriented models to the portfolio. Now we are pushing the envelope with more emotional cars that elevate Genesis’ performance and dynamic attributes,”

“Emotional” is definitely the word that comes to mind when you take in not just the aggressively-raked carbon fibre rear deck of the GV80 Coupe, but the detailing as well. The quad headlight lenses that represent an evolution of Genesis’ multi-lens array tech are a good start, but the blacking out of the trademark Genesis G Matrix grille and the massive gunmetal five-spoke wheels take the cake in terms of hard-hitting visual fidelity. Those details are complemented by the contrast-colour wing mirrors and lower front fascia.

‘Round back, meanwhile, we see a slightly enlarged take on the Spedium’s ducktail spoiler and kamm-back profile as well as a dual-tier full-length light bar that shines brightly even against the bright Magma exterior paint. That’s a colour that Donckerwolke says “represents the self-confident and passionate attitude of Korea.”

If the exterior impresses then the interior, believe it or not, takes things a step further. With four – count’em, four – carbon fibre-backed sports seats with five-point harness holes and trunk-mounted rear strut brace, the GV80 Coupe actually recalls track-ready sportsters like the Porsche GT3 RS or BMW M4 CSL or performance SUVs such as the Aston Martin DBX more so than it does a people-moving luxury SUV. Add the exterior colour-matched seat stitching, three-spoke steering wheel and Nappa suede leather draped throughout the cabin and you have a crossover-coupe that does justice to the name.

For now, the GV80 Coupe Concept remains precisely that – a concept – so Genesis has yet to announce any form of propulsion though they are saying that the brand’s rear-wheel-drive platform has helped determine the long hood, cab rearward profile. If the other Speediums are anything to go by, however, chances are that if and when it does make production, there will be a strong electric component to the powertrain. Only time will tell but until then, we are waiting with bated breath.